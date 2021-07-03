England strike on entry and beat Ukraine in European Championship quarter-finals

England and Ukraine clash in Rome (Photo: Reuters)

This Saturday in the second round of the Eurocup quarter-finals, England He wants to continue on his right path with the illusion of trampling the continent again, and he will see his face with the revelation, Ukraine. Face in the Olympic Stadium From Rome and the winner of the clash will face in the next round with Denmark, who beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the first round.

Ukrainians have become one of the surprises of the competition. They reached the round of 16 as one of the top six thirds in the group zone where they lost two games to the Netherlands and Austria, and the lone victory over Macedonia and their goal difference allowed them to get the ballot for the next instance. .

Then in the round of 16, they eliminated Sweden with a 2-1 win over the last game overtime. The Scandinavians finished first in their group against Spain. Although Ukraine have a negative record of conceding goals in all of their matches, they will look to reverse that statistic to reach the semi-finals.

England, meanwhile, is one of the great candidates still standing after being the best in their group where they beat Croatia and the Czech Republic, vice-world champion, to the slightest difference. In the middle, they equalized scoreless in the classic with Scotland.

Then he succeeds in reaching the quarter-finals after beating the German team par 2 to 0. Unlike Ukraine, the Three Lions have not conceded any goals so far in the tournament and will look to continue in that line to advance to the next round.

In addition, they come for a good process from the hand of their coach Gareth south gate, which led them to the World Cup semi-final after 28 years when they got it in Russia 2018, but in this case they fell against Croatia and they also couldn’t beat Belgium in the third place game. However, the level of the English team is constant.

His DT succeeded in nuclear several individual figures in a collective performance. Among his most important names are his goal scorers Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling and its bastions of the last line, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire, responsible for the fact that their team has not yet converted to the tournament.

In the story, they have met seven times: Ukraine won only one game and England won four and drew in two games. Last antecedent: Ukraine 0-0 England (9/10/2013), for the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers in Brazil.

TRAINING:

Arbitrator: Felix Brych (Germany)

Stadium: Olympic Rome (Italy)

TV: DirecTV Sports

KEEP READING:

After 15 years, Joachim Low said goodbye to the German team and opened up an old injury: “The Ozil thing was a huge disappointment”The video of the fight between relatives of French players which sparked a scandal in the national team