Euro: Italy overthrows Spain on penalties and qualifies for final

LONDON (AP) – Jorginho approached the situation as usual, with sheer poise.

In front of a crowd of biting Italian fans behind the goal at Wembley Stadium, the Brazilian-born midfielder made his usual little jump just before the shot, pushing the ball into the bottom corner.

No pressure on penalties in the semifinals of the European Championship.

The Azzurri beat Spain 4-2 on Tuesday in a 12-stage shootout to reach the final, where they will face either England or Denmark on the same stage on Sunday.

“It’s not over yet, now we are going to the final,” said Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

Italy took the lead in the 60th minute with a nice definition from Federico Chiesa. The winger nailed the ball with a twisted effect at the far post, amid Spanish defenders Aymeric Laporte and Eric García.

Álvaro Morata, entered as a substitute, equalized at 80 after a nice combination of passes with his attacking partner Dani Olmo. His short shot beat Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Morata missed Spain’s last shot on penalties, leaving the table served for Jorginho to condemn.

At the top of a national team record with 33 unbeaten matches, Italy will play their fourth European final and will go on to win the title for the second time after being consecrated in 1968.

It is also the redemption of a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Since the first day of Euro 2020, the Italians have the aura of a team with the ambition of champions and will continue until the last day at Wembley.

“Spain were great, but we put the hearts of the Italians in it,” said Italy center-back Leonardo Bonucci. “We will be here again. Now we have to fix this evil to bring home something that has been missing for 50 years.”

In the England national stadium, the Italians have played two procedural matches in progress.

Against Austria in the round of 16, they also entered extra time and had to play another 120 minutes against the Iberian Red.

A formation without a fixed striker from Spain intrigued the Azzurri in the opening bars.

Experienced Italian center-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Bonucci hesitated through several passages, confused as to whether or not they should back up or not lose sight of Olmo – an unexpected benchmark of the Spanish attack – in midfield .

They suffered more when Morata came in after Chiesa’s goal. The striker generated constant anxiety in an Italian full-back who made the water.

“At first it was difficult in that sense,” Mancini said of Spain’s approach. “But then we found the right coordinates.”

Denigrated throughout the tournament for ruining his chances in front of the opposing goal, Morata wasted his courage setting a southpaw after hitting the wall with Olmo.

Morata held the camera behind the ark and shouted in front of it.

But he couldn’t find a place to hide after becoming the second Spaniard to miss a shootout after Olmo.

Italy started the definition with Manuel Locatelli’s shot saved by Unai Simón, but Andrea Bellotti, Bonucci and Federico Bernadeschi ended up charging their shots before Jorginho.

Spain, three-time European champion, lost for the first time in the semi-final of the continental tournament.

“We come home with the peace of mind of having been with the best,” said Luis Enrique. “I have no complaints, on the contrary, we have shown that we are a good team.”