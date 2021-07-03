“For wanting to defame and slander me”: Regina Blandón put an end to the attacks with a “false” message from children with cancer

(Photo: reginablandon / Instagram)

The actress Regina blandon He responded to recent attacks he received for a fake comment that was posted on his behalf via social media. In the last few hours, he has made sure he is against children with cancer in Mexico, despite the fact that he has always spoken out in favor of this type of cause and even promoted campaigns to support them. vulnerable communities in the country.

In the past few hours, a tweet purportedly spread from Regina Blandón’s account has gone viral. The controversial comment quickly gained attention because of the positioning it showed and it is It opened up to one of the sectors most affected today by the shortage of drugs: children with cancer.

“Mexico is such a third world that they place more importance on children with cancer than transgender children,” It is read in the post that was replied by social networks and which, oddly enough, does not appear in the official account of the actress of La Familia P. Luche y Mirreyes vs Gondínez.

The post quickly made a splash and was attacked en masse to become a trend within hours. “What bullshit you said”, “It’s too bad he thinks like that”, “Cancer is something very serious, in case you didn’t know, a trans boy ‘there is no other danger “,” Besides making horrible and disgusting movies he shows that he is a horrible disgusting person “,” I thought he was only making bad movies and now he is also tweeting about shit, ”were some of the comments that were made against Blandón.

(Photo: Twitter)

Given the situation, Regina herself used her Twitter account to end all the controversy and explain that the post that went viral is bogus and smeared her image, as has also happened against so many. ‘other personalities.

Visibly affected and with a black and white video, she accepted that this situation left her with a “very bitter taste in her mouth” which she wishes to end as soon as possible.

“Someone saw fit to be despicable enough to invent a tweet I supposedly wrote and take a screenshot of it and ‘deleted it from their timeline’,” he said. at the start of his lengthy social media statement.

She stressed that she takes care of her writing and spelling so the notorious writing and inclusive language errors in the viral post are not her own.

“I do not delete the tweets, I’m just trying to learn and relearn … the tweet is misspelled, I don’t do that, I take great care of my writing and spelling, I try my best and inclusive language is misused “, he stressed.

“But if you’re going to fuck someone and they make fake news of this size, use it well”, he assured.

He admitted to receiving some violent comments and that is why he decided to comment on the matter as the situation is causing him emotional problems.

“I’m very pissed off, bad. We all learn, re-learn, but what we lack the most is empathy, putting ourselves in the shoes of those who face us, they don’t know what I’m going through ”, featured on social networks.

“All this, wanting to defame and slander me came out because I was defending the right of women to decide… ‘do what you want with your life and don’t take away from others the right to do what you want with yours’, that’s what it comes down to, ”he concluded.

In addition, over the past few hours, he has shared several messages to quit his post and He recalled the occasion when he recorded a song with María León to raise funds for children with cancer.

