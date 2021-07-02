Former Nashville cop pleads guilty to murder

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – The mother of a black man who was gunned down by a white ex-cop in Nashville sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern as she begged the judge in vain Friday not to agree to a settlement With the prosecution she said it had been agreed in secret and without her consent, in a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing in which the judge ended up accepting the ‘agreement.

Former police officer Andrew Delke has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 death of Daniel Hambrick, 25, in a settlement with prosecutors.

Delke will serve a three-year prison sentence. As part of the settlement, you will not ask for early release or appeal the judgment. However, the defense team said Delke would likely only spend a year and a half in jail for the time spent in prison.

The audience became unstable when Hambrick’s mother Vickie made a lengthy statement to applause from family members and others. Others outside the courtroom in the courtroom hall knocked on the back door. Delke’s family were sitting across the room, with security guards.

“I hate you,” Vickie Hambrick yelled repeatedly, shouting curses at Delke and the prosecutors.

In a particularly chaotic moment, the mother knocked over a desk and a computer screen, and family members rushed towards her. Delke and Justice Mount Watkins were briefly removed from the courtroom.

Delke was set to stand trial for intentional murder, but on Thursday his lawyer announced he had reached an agreement with the prosecution to plead guilty to intentional manslaughter.

About 20 people protested against the agreement in court, chanting “No to the racist police”. Others wore T-shirts that pointed out that police officers and whites received lighter sentences for the same crimes as people from the black and Hispanic communities.