Four years after the wedding: unseen images of the wedding of Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Anto Roccuzzo’s post for his wedding anniversary with Messi

Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of the best footballer in the world, posted on her instagram account in which she has more of the 13.7 million subscribers a heartfelt word to her husband on the occasion of their 4th wedding anniversary.

“Happy birthday my love. 4 years to date… To many others together. I love you,” the businesswoman wrote alongside a video relating to this special day, never seen before.

The ‘post’ has accumulated over 2 million views and thousands of comments. Among them, that of Daniela semaan, footballer’s wife Cesc Fabregas.

“Let’s toast to a life together full of love, health and happiness,” wrote the Lebanese model

The couple generally generate a lot of enthusiasm in the networks with new publications

Recently , Messi turned 34 and Antonela I dedicate a message of love to him through social networks.

“Happy birthday my love. We love you more every day !! You are everything to us, we miss you so much !! # viejitogruñon”, he said with a selection of photos.