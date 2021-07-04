France.- Marine Le Pen, reelected without opposition at the head of the national far-right group

MADRID, 4 (EUROPA PRESS)

Marine Le Pen has revalidated her position at the head of the far-right French National Group party during the training congress held this Sunday in the city of Perpignan.

Le Pen, who presented himself as the only candidate in the ballot, faces his fourth term with the support of 98.35% of those registered, the exact number of which has not been revealed.

However, Le Pen has already announced that he will leave his post for a year, starting in September, to devote himself to the presidential campaign.

The congress took place at a delicate moment for the formation, a week after the regional elections, marked by the loss of 30% of the elected members of the far-right party. A disappointment for Marine Le Pen, who had repeated throughout the campaign that these elections would be her springboard to success in 2022.

Le Pen, 52, has been at the head of the party since 2011. The formation was renamed in 2018 by changing its name from the former National Front, which Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, had founded in 1972. .

The course of the congress was characterized by the presence of demonstrators in the vicinity during a concentration organized on Saturday which welcomed between 650 and 3,000 people with Catalan flags, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) or the New anti-capitalist party ( NPA), according to ‘Le Monde’.