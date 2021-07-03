From the sickening seduction of our parents to the cool chamuyo and the drink

Selfies and drinking are part of the new seduction (Getty Images)

My old man is a fan of collect things: lighters, miniature bottles, old banknotes and, among them, antiques, in my opinion the best collection. When I visit him in his office, I like to dig through the boxes to see what parts there are. Every time I catch one, he tells me what year it is and where it’s from, like when he was making up stories to fall asleep.

There is one of the boxes that is my favorite and that of books. Some time ago, while digging in the dust, I found one that caught my eye: The art of falling in love of Sunday gaeta, published in 1962. It is a hardcover book, green, with the title stamped in gold, already worn by time. The leaves are yellow and dusty, but intact. How incredible that in fifty-nine years none has been broken. The art of falling in love …. curiosity this time didn’t kill the cat but me, so I opened it.

On these pages I came across something very weird. A kind of instruction manual, advice, almost like a self-help book on how to win a wife. The first page greeted me with a sentence that read: “Happiness is not given to us by the love we feel but by the love we manage to awaken.

In “courtly love” the man was the one who moved forward and the woman had a passive role.

At the time of this book’s publication, seducing was an art. And, although it sounds like a joke, seduction wasn’t something you just learned on the street; there were courses and, as you will see, entire books devoted to this.

At this moment, “courtly” love was the most appropriate way to address a woman. The man occupied the active role and the woman the passive one. In fact, if a woman approached a man and tried to seduce him, she was a whore (at the time with negative connotations) an “anyone”. There were only a few well-regarded maneuvers: dropping the handkerchief and waiting for the man to take it, saying they were cold and waiting for the man to deliver his coat, among other things. Seduction was the kick-start for conquest, an exquisite approach that guaranteed the romantic future and was worth the wait …

How is seduction today? There are as many ways as there are people in this world, but here I am to tell you how we experience it, at least part of my generation. As the forms of seduction have completely changed, it should be noted that, What we used to call seducing, we now call chamuyar.

What is misleading with chamuyo is that there are still no concrete rules that explain it. There are certain codes which I believe are in the subtext field and thus have been taken for granted as a common agreement, but the “constitution of the chamuyo” is something that we are still building among all of us who belong to to this cyclical changes. For this reason, it is that there are still gray areas when it comes to bonding sexually.

Seduction is the famous drink today. The way to deal is 99% virtual, they answer you or you answer a story. Now the chamuyo and what to say is the less, the faster you get to the first date, the better

I asked my friends what they thought of seduction today and, coincidentally (or not) they all answered the same thing: “Seduction today is the famous drink. The way to deal is 99% virtual, they answer you or you answer a story. Now, the chamuyo and what to say is the less, the sooner you get to the first date, the better ”.

For those who are unfamiliar with these terms, the “drink” is a selfie that is uploaded to social media in an attempt to get the attention of someone you love. Almost always it is dedicated to someone in particular, but being public it opens the door to unexpected reactions and responses. The most important thing about this selfie is not so much what other people see but that we have to feel beautiful. The spirit of drinking is to feel wanted, and that desire is captured, for a matter of seconds, in a photo. That is to say that today seduction is no longer so much an interaction between two forces but rather that a person operates in solitude to attract the attention of the other. Sometimes we love someone and, nevertheless, we wait for that person to raise a glass and then encourage us to talk to them. Isn’t that funny?

One thing that I observe is that over generations young people are becoming more and more sincere towards each other. Seduction, with all that that implies in early adolescence, aims to say what unites feelings above “looking good on your feet.”

Unfortunately, my generation has fallen to the previous rung; the era of strategies. Today far from being a pictorial and Elizabethan art as in the past, it has become a kind of “Cold-cold perforation”. With that came a skill different from courtly love and different from sincericide and that is, what I call, “Cold the hot”. We have learned to replace the “I am in love” with a “I love you”, a “I miss you” by a “Ra is for some beers” and this is how we hide our emotions at the point of “freezing. “inside a volcano and activate the cold-cold mode.

The spirit of drinking is to feel wanted and that desire is immortalized, for a matter of seconds, in a photo (Getty Images)

Why do we play on our emotions instead of expressing them? This self-censorship oppresses us in a toxic way because it is full of insecurities. And it’s the angst that drives us to make horror films where there are still no scripts. Roland Barthes knows how to say it better than anyone in Fragments of a speech of love: “The subject in love, at the mercy of this or that contingency, feels assaulted by the fear of danger, of injury, of abandonment, of movement – a feeling he expresses under the name of ‘anguish”.

You are very important to me, I love you, I want you, I love you, I want you to caress me, to kiss each other, to touch yourself, as I want to hear your voice … those sentences which, after all, do not They are more than fixed sentences and that’s it. But, they’ve been put in some kind of “super powerful sense-transforming machine” and then they terrify us.

I will explain to you what I mean by this: the non-communication between people, (especially in sexual affective bonds), has led us to many have misunderstandings. Starting from the old school and patriarchal base that the woman only wants to form a family and the man wants to have sex with many others, a contemporary pattern has been created in which the woman is the one who is still in a relationship. and in which the man does not want commitments. The fear of being in, of that sickening seduction of times past, is what makes us hide our emotions due to other fears; that of the exhibition, that of the loss of dignity, of the bond, of the label, of the commitment, among others.

The modus operandi of “strategic and light chamuyo” is the way (in my opinion not very functional) that we young people invent to create links without having the feeling of exposing ourselves too much.

The modus operandi of “Strategic and light Chamuyo” This is the way (in my opinion not very functional) that we young people invent to create links without having the feeling of exposing ourselves too much. Because? Because showing emotions is almost like being naked and there is nothing more vulnerable than bare skin. With this bare skin is that we have plunged into the lava of the “I like you, but we better be friends”, in the marshes of “It doesn’t look good to see us today because we saw each other yesterday” and all that bluff of nonsense we say to evade the truth. Just to look a little no more canches and disinterestedness.

And all this screw for what? Posta I don’t understand why you have to be selfless if you are really interested. I think we do it because we want to move away as far as possible from the idea of ​​compromise. This word … this beautiful word that lost its value the day someone decided to associate it with marriage. And there a big problem arose for us because then, to get engaged is to get married and I think that these are two extremely different concepts. By getting married, you are committing, however, by getting engaged, you are not necessarily getting married.

Engaging in an emotional sexual bond has to do with the will and respect of those who unite and deal with the other person. To be serious (not to be serious) when you bond with this other. In other words, to engage is to have emotional responsibility.

And that’s where codes play a very important role. Each couple, each link, builds the bases and the conditions of responsibility to piacere, but as long as they are discussed and accepted by both parties. When these terms are not pronounced, the lack of emotional responsibility arises and then our ghosts fly over, among them the most feared: the ghost.

Let’s not be so afraid of the intensity of the feelingsAfter all, they are emotions! Ephemeral, lasting … What difference does it make?

I must admit that I do not agree with Gaeta … “Happiness is not given to us by the love we feel, but by the love we manage to awaken.” There is nothing that gives me more happiness than feeling love, desire, interest, curiosity. Feeling is the most complete expression of what it means to be alive! This is the best part of the movie. The alarm clock comes a few pages later in the script.

