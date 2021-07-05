Getafe formalizes the arrival of Mexican Macías on loan from Chivas de Guadalajara

July 5 (Reuters) – Spanish club Getafe announced on Monday the arrival of Mexican striker José Juan Macías on loan from Chivas de Guadalajara.

“Getafe and Chivas de Guadalajara have reached an agreement for the transfer of José Juan Macías, with an option to purchase by the entity Azulona”, said the Spanish club in a statement, in which he did not give the financial details of the agreement.

The forward has scored 42 goals in 115 games during his career, in which he played for Chivas and León. With Guadalajara, he won the Concacaf Champions League in 2018.

“At Rebaño Sagrado we are proud of Macías and today we say goodbye to him with the best wishes from the club that saw him born as a footballer and his 40 million fans, who will support him from a distance” Chivas said in a statement. (Written by Javier Leira, edited by Ricardo Figueroa)

