Guerrero and Tatis are selected for the All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) – The sons will be in attendance at the Major League Baseball All-Star game in Denver.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as an All-Star pick and Fernando Tatis Jr. accomplished a feat his father never achieved.

The Toronto first baseman and San Diego shortstop are among nine starting players who were first selected for the All-Star Game on Thursday. The meeting will be held July 13 at Coors Field, Colorado.

Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien and Dominican outfielder Teoscar Hernández were also selected for the first time in a fan vote, accompanied by Los Angeles Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani, who was chosen as the designated hitter of the American League; by Boston third baseman Rafael Devers; Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker; and Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier.

Injured Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been selected as a starter for the eighth consecutive time, his ninth overall pick, and Kansas City wide receiver Salvador Pérez has been called for the fourth time and will make his seventh performance in the game. .

San Luis third baseman Nolan Arenado will also be in attendance, recording his sixth performance in his debut season after being traded to Colorado. He will be heading to Coors Field for the second time after playing there this weekend with the Cardinals.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was selected for the third time, and Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts got his second pick to start and with it his third performance.

San Francisco wide receiver Buster Posey will have his fifth start and seventh performance, his first since 2018. Posey did not contest the 2020 season due to health concerns for his family after he and his wife adopted born twins. prematurely.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was selected for his third start and fifth appearance, and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. got his second start.

The Major League Baseball All-Star game returns this year after last year’s game at Dodger Stadium was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the season and started until the end of July. This year’s game was moved from Atlanta to Denver by the MLB in response to changes to election law made by Georgia. Critics condemned the changes as too restrictive.

Guerrero and Tatis are the 22-year-old sons of former Major Leaguers.

Vladimir Guerrero was selected for the All-Star Game nine times from 1996 to 2011 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Fernando Tatis was a third baseman, outfielder and first baseman who played in the major from 1997 to 2010.