Here’s how Antonio Rosique and Michelle Saide celebrated their honeymoon

Last weekend Antonio Rosique Yes Michelle saïde performed the ceremony with which they celebrated their church wedding, which had been postponed by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Through their social networks, the two shared images of your stay in Oaxaca, one of the destinations they visited during their Honeymoon.

In the photos we can see the newlyweds taste typical dishes of the state, try the mezcal and visit tourist sites in the southern state, one of which was the ruins of Monte Alban, where they took the opportunity to capture the moment and post the image where appeared together between the pyramids of the archaeological site.

The driver of Exatlon Mexico He advanced the details of his wedding last Wednesday in an interview conducted while at the facilities of Aztec television to cover a Mexican national team match, he confessed his emotion for the ceremony and thanked those who support him.

“We were originally going to get married in OaxacaImagine! Now it will be a much smaller, totally familiar ceremony, It doesn’t compare to the number of guests we were going to have last year. But look, the most important thing for me, that I believe in God a lot, is to go to the altar, that I have never been there, to receive this sacrament and share with the familyThe commentator said of her church wedding.

Antonio says his wife is fundamental to his success at Exatlón México

Rosique expressed her nervousness about the event although she compared it to what she experienced at different stages of her life: “Maybe at other times in my life I would have been more nervous and demanding, Michelle is in Monterrey right now and luckily she has all the support of the family and my in-laws who were fabulous”.

Regarding the clothes he would wear at the ceremony, the driver said the following: “I opted for something formal, serious, sober: a suit with a three-piece waistcoat, in a very serious military green, I also opted for another color”.

After revealing the details of the marriage, Antonio opened up about the reasons for his union with Michelle: “I believe the goal of getting married is to have a family, I do I really wanna be daddy and Michelle mommy. If you tell me we’ll have two kids, that’s fine with me. If you meet her, the truth is that this will give you a totally different answer”.

A few days after the interview, the cameras of Windowing they moved to Monterrey to capture images of the ceremony to which they were invited about 50 people between family and friends.

The assistants shown in the video presented by Ventaneando are Araujo duck with ZudKey Rodriguez, as well as former participants of Exatlon Mexico Mati Allvarez Yes David Limon.

In the pictures you can see arrival at the altar by Michelle accompanied by her father, then by the two friends they recited their wedding vows in front of the father and the respective godfathers and godmothers accompanied them in the ritual.

Both documented their wedding and the preparations through their social networks in the same way that today they continue to share the photos of their trip together through Oaxaca which will end in Punta Mita before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

