Hicks hits two home runs, Rangers finally win in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – John Hicks scored in his first two batting, Eli White added a three-run homerun and the Texas Rangers ended a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7- win. 3 over the Mariners on Saturday.

Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, ending the longest consecutive losing streak at a rival stadium for the majors.

Hicks played a key role with the second multi-home game of his career. He started the third and fourth with homers, in a tough return to the mound for Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (1-5).

The victory went to Jordan Lyles (4-5), who allowed two runs in six innings and struck out six. He made 124 throws.

For Rangers, Cuban Adolis García 5-2 with two RBIs. Cuban Any Ibáñez 5-1.

