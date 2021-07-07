Honduras adds 20 covid-19 deaths, reaches 7,149 deaths

Paramedics transfer a woman for coronavirus tests to San Felipe Hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. EFE / Gustavo Amador / Archives

Tegucigalpa, Jul 6 (EFE) .- Honduras reported 20 new deaths from covid-19 on Tuesday and reached 7,149 total deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the National Risk Management System reported ( Sinager).

The Honduran organization said in the data update that in addition to 20 deaths, 1,020 new infections were detected in the past few hours, after performing 2,757 PCR tests.

The first two cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the Central American country were confirmed in mid-March 2020 and since then 270,020 infections have been reported, he added.

The same institution also registered 174 new recovered patients, with which there are already 93,654 who have been saved from death from covid-19.

The entity said there are 1,272 hospitalized, of which 676 are in stable condition, 512 are seriously ill and 84 are in intensive care units.

The rest of the positive patients are followed by the staff of the Health Region.

Honduras, with 9.5 million people, has one of the lowest covid-19 vaccination rates in the world, according to official records and independent organizations.

According to official figures, just over 900,000 people have been vaccinated against covid-19 in Honduras, most with the first dose.

Honduras experienced a high incidence of infections and deaths from covid-19 in 2021, exceeding 2020 levels.

As of the end of 2020, Honduras recorded 122,763 infected people and 3,141 deaths, according to Sinager records.

Given the high incidence, the health agency reiterated its call on the population to use a mask and comply with other hygiene recommendations to avoid more covid-19 infections in the country.