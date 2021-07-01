How to mark a WhatsApp message as unread

WhatsApp has an option for the user to mark messages as unread (Photo: EFE / EPA / IAN LANGSDON / File)

It is possible that in this digital age you will receive hundreds of messages daily through different platforms, including WhatsApp, one of the most used as a means of communication. Sometimes it becomes difficult to keep track of all data received or, If you are distracted, some of the things you read may get overlooked.

In this direction, Marking a message as unread can help you reserve it for reading later in which you can devote more attention or have more time to respond or save the information sent by this place. It should be noted that here we are not talking about a function so that the sender knows or not if you have seen the message, but from a tool that will allow you to make the message appear unread.

To prevent the sender from knowing whether or not you opened their message just turn off the blue double check, but, as already said, it is another matter. This time we will see how the user can mark as “unread” a message that he has already opened.

In the case of Android, in the home screen where you see all the chats, you must select the conversation in question, Hold down, then click on the three dots in the top right margin and choose the option that says “Mark as unread”

You have to press on the conversation, then on the three dots in the upper margin and choose the option “mark as unread”

In the case of ios, the chat is open and you have to browse the message and swipe to the right, then you will see an option that says “unread” and you have to tap on it.

As already mentioned, this is a tool that is only useful to the user who runs it and which aims to better manage or differentiate their messages. The recipient will not receive any notification regarding this action.

Upcoming news on WhatsApp

A button with the number 1 will appear in the center

WhatsApp has incorporated a new tool that allows you to send photos and videos that disappear after the recipient views them. This is an option which, at the moment, is only available in the beta version for Android, the first step before reaching the stable version accessible to all users.

Those who have the latest beta of WhatsApp will see that when sending a photo or video, a little button virtual with number 1 In the center. If this button is pressed, the recipient will only be able to view the content once, then it will be automatically deleted.

The sender will be able to know if the contact has opened the equipment because in his chat, a message will appear indicating “open” or “open”. In the case of sending to a group chat, it will also be possible to know who has seen it or received the content by long pressing on the message.

It is a new privacy option, in the same way as a few months ago they installed messages that disappear. It should be noted anyway that in neither case can it be known whether the person took a screenshot before the material disappeared.

