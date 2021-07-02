Hurricane Elsa, first of the Atlantic season, threatens the Caribbean

(Bloomberg) – Elsa, the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic storm season, approaches the Caribbean and heads towards Florida as extreme weather continues to hit the northern hemisphere.

The hurricane was just north of St. Vincent, heading for Haiti and Cuba, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a notice on Friday. The storm had maximum sustained winds at 120 kilometers per hour.

Elsa, traveling at 29 mph, is set to land in Florida on Tuesday and could veer into the Gulf of Mexico, endangering oil rigs.

“There is a risk of storm surges, wind and rain in the Florida Keys and parts of the peninsula early next week,” said Jack Beven, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, in an opinion. “However, forecast uncertainty remains higher than usual due to Elsa’s possible interaction with the Greater Antilles this weekend.”

Elsa is the fifth named storm in the Atlantic in what meteorologists hope will be an unusually busy season. This is the first time in modern archives that the Atlantic basin has produced so many storms at the start of the year. These come after a record-breaking heat wave that continues to affect Canada and the northwestern United States in addition to extreme temperatures that have suffocated China, Eastern Europe and elsewhere.

