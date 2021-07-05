IMF chief warns of ‘dangerous divergence’ in COVID resumption

FILE PHOTO: Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), delivers remarks at an opening press conference at the 2019 Fall Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank of Finance Ministers and of Bank Governors, in Washington, USA, October 17, 2019. REUTERS / Mike Theiler

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) – The president of the International Monetary Fund warned on Monday that there is a “dangerous divergence” between developed and developing countries as they try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic .

Kristalina Georgieva said that the strong growth in rich countries like the United States is “good news”, but that developing countries are lagging behind because of their low vaccination rates.

“It is a danger for the coherence of growth and also for global stability and security,” he said at the Paris Peace Forum.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Emma Farge; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)