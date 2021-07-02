Insabi says to guarantee drug supply in Mexico, including oncology

(Photo: Twitter / INSABI_mx)

After several days of loud protests against the president’s government Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the lack of medication in the public health system, the Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi), assured that their supply is guaranteed in all the countries.

Thanks to a Release published this Thursday evening on social networks, the agency noted that the United Nations Office for Project Support Services (UNOPS) A book more than 40 million units of medicines and healing materials corresponding to the specialties of: Pulmonology, Oncology, Psychiatry, Gynecology, Cardiology and Nephrology.

“The deliveries were made to the following institutions: Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS); Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (Issste); Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena); Secretariat of the Navy (Semar); and Coordination Commission of National Institutes of Health and Hospitals of High Specialty (CCINSHAE) “

He even added that the provision of cancer drugs, for adults and children, to treat different cancerous diseases. Only for minors 30 thousand coins were distributed June 28 among which are cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, gemcitabine, etoposide, carboplatin, paclitaxel and cisplatin, and as it has become known from a group of parents of children with cancer which have been demonstrated near the Mexico City International Airport “Benito Juárez”.

In addition, they mention that there is ongoing communication to let them know the progress of purchases. However, the agency clarified that respect their mobilizations.

“They have used their legitimate right to protest to collectively demand the provision of anti-cancer drugs for children with cancer.”

It was stressed that since the beginning of the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, guaranteeing free medical care and medicines to all people without health protection in Mexico has been a priority.

MEXICO CITY, JUNE 30, 2021.- Parents of children with cancer demonstrated in front of Terminal 1 of Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to demand the delivery of anti-cancer drugs for the treatment of their children. PHOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

“The right to health is a reality in our country, for this, the agencies that make up the health sector, are working in a coordinated manner to overhaul the supply of drugs”

In this regard, Omar Hernández, of the Association of Parents of Sick Children, expressed a few minutes after the statement in an interview with Milenio TV that the government is lying, because the problem has not been solved, since the amount does not lasts only two weeks.

“It must be said that this drug (30 thousand pieces) only lasts 15 days. […] The president says ‘the poor first’, because apparently that is not true, because the poor are the ones raising their voices today “

In the search for suppliers, contracts were signed with manufacturers from India, China, South Korea, Italy, Argentina, Cuba, France, Japan, England, Canada, among other things, finding in these countries sufficient production and with quality, safety and efficiency standards necessary to supply our market.

The decision was taken to open the participation of bidders at the international level to promote the supply and quality of drugs.

Today’s drug supply is made up of more than 100 suppliers; in the past, it focused on only 10 participants.

In this drug acquisition process, monopoly practices will be banned, creating a large distribution network that promotes fair competition under equal conditions of participation and that guarantees the availability and quality of the supplies required, to meet the rights of all. cancer patients, as well as treatments for patients with any other condition.

