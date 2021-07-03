Investigation into the “spontaneous” fire of a high-end Tesla in the United States

The U.S. Transportation Safety Agency said on Friday it was investigating the fire in a prototype electric car maker Tesla, which temporarily trapped the driver and made firefighters stay more than two hours to put out the flames.

The cause of the Model S Plaid fire, which occurred on Tuesday, remains undetermined, and a lawyer representing the owner of the car has requested that the vehicle be recalled.

“It is an agonizing and terrifying situation and obviously a serious problem,” lawyer Mark Geragos told AFP.

“Our preliminary investigation is ongoing, but we ask Tesla to put these cars aside until a full investigation is conducted,” he added.

Geragos responded to a Twitter post that said the car “spontaneously burned down” and the driver “was trapped and may have died”.

His law firm posted a photo showing the sedan, which has a selling price of $ 129,990, engulfed in flames.

Tesla, an American electric vehicle maker owned by magnate Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Firefighters said the car was on fire when first responders arrived at the scene in a township near Philadelphia.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told AFP it was investigating the blaze.

The investigation comes as transportation safety regulators focus on crashes involving Tesla and other automakers with driver assistance systems.

The blaze also followed a fatal Tesla crash in South Texas state earlier this year, in which police reported no one was driving.

Tesla describes Autopilot as a driving improvement system that, despite the name, requires a human operator.

