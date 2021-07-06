Iran informs IAEA that it plans to produce enriched uranium

VIENNA, July 6 (Reuters) – Iran has informed the UN nuclear body of its intention to produce enriched uranium metal with a purity of up to 20% for jet fuel, announced Tuesday the ‘agency, in a decision that is likely to irritate the powers negotiating the reactivation of the nuclear deal with Tehran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said it will be a multi-step process, suggesting it will take time, but Western powers have already condemned Iranian production of a small amount. unenriched uranium and its enriched metal production projects. , which can be used to craft a nuclear bomb. (Report by François Murphy; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)

