Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant resumes operations

The Bushehr nuclear power plant, the only one in Iran, has resumed operations two weeks after suspending them, its director announced on Monday, amid blackouts in Tehran and in many cities in the country.

“The technical defect [de la central] it was resolved “and electricity production resumed from Sunday,” Isna Mahmud Jafari, also deputy director of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA), told the Iranian agency.

Bushehr is a Gulf port closer to the capitals of several Arabian Peninsula monarchs than to Tehran, which is why this factory, built in an area of ​​many earthquakes, worries these countries.

On the night of June 20, the IAEA announced the temporary shutdown of the plant and its disconnection from the national electricity grid, alleging a “technical failure”, but without specifying its nature.

The organization announced two days later a “technical problem noted in the generator” of the unit and promised to remedy it “as soon as possible”.

For his part, Foreign Relations spokesman Said Khatibzdeh said the closure was scheduled “for a few days due to a technical failure or for technical reasons”, calling it “something routine in the field of nuclear center”.

The resumption of operations in Bushehr comes at a time when the capital, Tehran, and many cities in Iran are experiencing power cuts linked, among other things, to record consumption, according to the authorities.

– “Unprecedented”-

The spokesperson for the national electricity distribution company, quoted by the official Irna agency, apologized on Monday for the cuts the day before.

Mostafa Rajabi-Machhadi warned that electricity consumption had reached 65,900 MW, which he said “is unprecedented in the Iranian power industry.”

However, “power generation from hydroelectric and thermal power plants” in Iran “does not exceed 55,000 MW in total,” he added.

According to a recent government report, Iranians could face water restrictions in the coming months due to low rainfall in recent months.

The Bushehr plant, with a 1,000 MW reactor, was built by Russia and was officially delivered in September 2013, after years of delay.

On March 29, Jafari said the IAEA was struggling to “provide certain products or services necessary” for the plant to function properly because of US sanctions which isolate Iran from the international financial system.

The closure of Bushehr could be linked to talks underway since April in Vienna to save the 2015 international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, including the return of the United States to the pact.

The agreement offers Tehran an easing of Western and UN sanctions in exchange for its commitment not to equip itself with atomic weapons and to drastically reduce its nuclear program, under strict UN control.

But the pact was torpedoed in 2018 by former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it and reinstate US sanctions.

In response to the sanctions, Iran has abandoned most of the guarantees on its nuclear activities that it had accepted in the agreement.

Iran, located at the intersection of several tectonic plates and crossed by several faults, is also an area of ​​great seismic activity.

Arab Gulf-neighboring countries have often expressed concern about the reliability of the Bushehr plant and the risk of radioactive leaks in the event of a major earthquake.

