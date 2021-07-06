Israel blocks law banning Palestinian spouses

JERUSALEM (AP) –

Israel’s parliament did not renew a law on Tuesday banning Arab citizens from extending their citizenship or residency rights to spouses in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in a close vote that raised questions about the viability of the country. new coalition government.

The result of 59 votes in favor and 59 against, after an entire night of debate in the Knesset, was a major setback for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The new president, hoping to reach a compromise between his conservative Yamina party and the more progressive factions of his disparate coalition, instead suffered a painful defeat in a vote he had described, according to the media, as a referendum on the new government. If no agreement is reached, the law would expire at midnight on Tuesday.

The Law on Entry and Citizenship in Israel was passed as a temporary measure in 2003, at the height of the Second Intifada, or uprising, in which Palestinians carried out dozens of deadly attacks in Israel. Supporters of the measure claimed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza were likely to be recruited by armed groups, and that security checks were insufficient to control the risk.

While the text was in force, Arab citizens, who make up one-fifth of the population, had little or no means to bring their wives from the West Bank or Gaza to Israel. Critics of the law, including many Arab and left-wing lawmakers, say it is a racist measure intended to restrict the growth of Israel’s Arab minority. Its supporters said it was necessary for security reasons and to preserve Israel’s Jewish character.

The law was renewed every year and appeared to enjoy majority support in parliament, dominated by conservative nationalist parties. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and his allies decided to oppose it in order to put Bennett in a bad light and undermine his coalition, which includes a small Arab party.

“With all due respect to this law, the importance of overthrowing the government is greater,” Netanyahu said on Monday. “It is not only a law. It is a law which exposes the internal fault of this government, whose goal is to pass an anti-Zionist program”.

Bennett proposed a deal with progressive coalition members that would have renewed the law for six months and offered residency rights to some 1,600 Arab families, a small portion of those affected. But that decision was rejected, in part because two Arab members of the coalition abstained. The vote left the deep divisions and fragility of the new government on the table.

The decision, however, has given some hope to affected Arab families. The law had created endless complications for Palestinian families who stretch across the invisible borders drawn by the war and which separate Israel from East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories occupied during the 1967 war and which the Palestinians claim to be a condition.