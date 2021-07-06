Israel hits record for delta variant infections despite vaccination

Jerusalem, Jul 6 (EFE) .- Israel today recorded more than 500 covid-19 infections, a record number since March, after identifying a decrease in the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing them, although it prevents 93% of severe cases.

The vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing infections, with or without symptoms, has fallen to 64% since June, attributed to the delta variant, according to the Ministry of Health, as it continues to protect against serious illness and hospitalizations .

Israel today added 501 new cases, including 50% among schoolchildren, putting the positivity rate at 0.7% with a total of 2,901 active cases, although only 33 people are currently hospitalized.

With more than 5.1 million inhabitants vaccinated – out of a total of more than 9 million – the health authorities are promoting vaccination campaigns among adolescents and trying to get rid of the surplus.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftalí Benet today announced an agreement with South Korea to ship 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which expire at the end of the month, in exchange for the return of the country of the same amount upon receipt of his order. in September-October 2021.

The deal was announced after the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) rejected a similar deal because it had an upcoming expiration date.

Israel’s new government has reactivated the so-called Coronavirus Cabinet, which will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, to assess the epidemiological situation and has approved two studies to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine by age and characteristics, as well as cellular immunity.

The interior mask has become mandatory in Israel again and the entry of foreigners with a tourist visa has been prohibited since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.