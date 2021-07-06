It will be Raffaella Carrà’s funeral: details left by Italian diva indicated

The big star and Italian TV presenter Raffaella Carrà. EFE / EPA / DANIEL DAL ZENNARO / Archives

The many followers of the great Italian star Raffaella Carrà will be able to say goodbye to him during the three days during which the funeral of the iconic artist was organized, which will begin on Wednesday with a funeral procession and the opening of the burning chapel.

Morning Wednesday In the afternoon, they will depart from their home in Rome, located north of the capital, and end at the Town Hall, after several stops in places as emblematic as some of the headquarters of Italian Radio Television ( RAI) and the Théâtre des Victoires. . Then, at the Town Hall, the chapel will open from 6:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT) to midnight, which will continue throughout the day of Thursday so that your family, friends and all your admirers can come and say goodbye to you.

the Friday at 12:00 p.m. local time on funeral in the church of Santa Maria in Ara Coeli, located in Piazza del Campidoglio, where the Roman consistory is located.

The singer and TV presenter, known for songs like “In love, everything begins”, “You must come to the south” or “Hot, hot” and very appreciated in Spain and Latin America He died on Monday at the age of 78, after a short and secret illness.

The family of the Italian star did not want to give details of his illness and in fact his death was unexpected for Italy, which was shocked Monday to have lost one of its great divas of the small screen. Although the reasons for his death were not disclosed, some Italian media reported a “devastating lung cancer “.

“Raffaella asked for a simple raw wooden coffin and an urn to contain his ashes” revealed Sergio Japino, his great love and his best friend. While more details of his farewell have yet to be made public, Luigi de Filippis, reveals that “it will be a funeral commensurate with Raffa’s greatness,” as it was called in Italy.

“Raffaella has passed away. Went to a better world where his humanity, his unmistakable laughter and his extraordinary talent will shine foreverSaid Japino, who broke the sad news to Italian media.

“It will be a televised funeral that will take place this Friday “Japino stepped forward. Details of what will be his last big show are still being finalized and expected to be attended by his friends, celebrities and many faces from the entertainment world.

Carrà will rest in a simple unvarnished wooden coffin until cremation, as she wished her last farewell. Wednesday one funeral procession from your home in Rome at 4:00 p.m. local time and you will proceed to Rome City Hall, where the burning chapel will be open Wednesday and Thursday so that all who wish can say their goodbyes.

