Italy to scrutinize replacement of popular Spinazzola side

By Peter Hall

LONDON, Jul 5 (Reuters) – A winger injury rarely dominates in preparation for a Eurocup semi-final, but that’s exactly what Leonardo Spinazzola’s absence has caused in Italy , putting pressure on the man he has to cover up his painful absence. .

Italy have reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, due to face Spain on Tuesday at Wembley, with five wins in five current league games and a 32-game unbeaten streak.

Center-backs Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini provided a solid foundation, Jorginho a reassuring midfield presence alongside Nicolo Barella, who added style, while Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile provided a powerful lead.

However, the best player of the “azzurra” team, with two man of the match awards at Euro 2020, was left-back Spinazzola, whose state of form generated an avalanche of emotions, being given that he will miss the semi-final on Tuesday with a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Emerson, who replaced Spinazzola against Belgium, is set to play the role many believed he was destined to play ahead of the tournament, having started two of Italy’s three World Cup qualifiers in recent months.

Normally, replacing a left-back in a squad might go relatively unnoticed, but as much of Italy’s offensive danger comes from the left, with a brilliant connection between Spinazzola and Insigne, all eyes will be on Emerson. to see. one step forward.

“I am very sorry for Spina,” Italian forward Federico Chiesa said at a press conference on Sunday. “He was having a great European Cup. A fundamental player for us. We are really like brothers and losing one to injury is not pleasant.”

“I wish him the best, he’s a great player and he will be missed in these games. Now he has to think about recovering. We will try to give him something great to give him great joy.”

“EMOTIONAL”

The rest of the players appeared chanting Spinazzola’s name in footage of the return flight after the quarter-final victory over Belgium in Munich, while Italian media reaction to the 28-year-old’s injury was all over the place. also compassionate.

Even the president of the Italian Football Federation took the unusual step of praising Spinazzola.

“Last night (in Munich) it was moving to walk into the locker room and see that the atmosphere was as if we had lost the game because a teammate had suffered a serious injury,” Gabriele Gravina said during of a press conference this weekend.

“I’m sorry for Spinazzola, he was helping the team a lot, I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Taking Spinazzola’s place won’t be an easy task, especially when the man expected to replace him was supposed to be Mancini’s starting left-back for the tournament.

For Emerson, this is not only an opportunity to make an impression with his country, but also to attract potential interested in his signing, given that the 26-year-old has not been able to find a place in the Chelsea’s first team in the Premier League.

The fact that his opportunity is on the big stage, with Italy two wins away from their second European Championship title, means that the impact of the Brazilian-born defender will be scrutinized more closely.

(Report by Peter Hall. Edited in Spanish by Tomás Cobos)