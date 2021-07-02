Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shows Promising Preliminary Signs Of Protection Against Delta Variant

Single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson has shown promising results against Delta variants (Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File Photo)

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promising Signs Against Delta Variant, in a small laboratory study of protection against this strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that spreads in the United States. and other countries, the company said.

At the trial, this inoculant produced high levels of neutralizing antibodies in blood samples taken from eight vaccinated peopleJ&J announced Thursday.

Positive performance adds to a growing body of evidence indicating that Currently Licensed COVID-19 Vaccines May Protect Against Delta Variant, the worrying mutation which alerts several nations of the world and which seems more contagious than the previous strains.

Health authorities around the world observed closely how well the antidote of the American pharmaceutical company shows results against this variant.

Many countries have been supplied, in particular because the vaccine is easier to ship, handle and store than injections from Pfizer and its partners BioNTech and Moderna, and because of its distinctive single-dose delivery characteristic.

The new results, published by The Wall Street Journal, “Strengthening the ability of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health of people around the world»Announced the scientific director of J&J, Paul Stoffels.

Johnson & Johnson also warned that its vaccine offered protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus for at least eight months., the longest time that researchers have been able to study the durability of the injection.

The Delta variant first appeared in India at the end of last year in India. Since then, it has spread rapidly, becoming the most common strain of COVID-19 in several countries, including the United States.

The variant accounted for about 40% of new test samples positive for the coronavirus as of June 27., according to the population genomics company Helix OpCo LLC, which collects and analyzes test samples from various states in the United States.

Vaccination is the best defense against the Delta variantaccording to public health officials, who cited the threat posed by the strain when urging people to get vaccinated.

So far, studies have indicated that various vaccines appear to be effective against the Delta strain, particularly after people have been fully vaccinated, although the vaccines are not as protective as against the parent virus.

Separate studies in England and Scotland found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca PLC vaccines offered substantial protection of the Delta variant against severe cases of COVID-19 and hospitalization..

For its part, England’s public health agency said analysis of 14,000 cases found that Pfizer-BioNTech injection reduced the risk of hospitalization after Delta infection by 96%.

J & J’s single-dose injection is based on a different technology than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, but works similarly to AstraZeneca.

J&J injection uses a modified version of the common cold virus, to carry genetic instructions that teach cells how to make the spike protein that protrudes from the surface of the coronavirus.

The production of the spike or pico protein, in turn, prompts the immune system to develop molecular defenses against the coronavirus.

In their pivotal study, the J&J vaccine was 66% effective in protecting against serious disease, although it appeared to be less effective against the variant first found in South Africa, now called Beta.

In general, however, it has proven to be very effective in places where the variants have spread during testing. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the injection in February.

J&J said the neutralizing antibody activity found in their recent lab study was higher for the Delta variant than for the beta..

