Juana Repetto said she made medicinal pills with the placenta of Belisario, her newborn son

Juana Repetto became Belisario’s mother, the result of her relationship with Sebastián Graviotto

June 20, Juana Repetto became Belisario’s mother, the result of her relationship with Sebastián Graviotto. She did it, as she wanted, with a humanized childbirth. And, a few minutes later, he shared it with his followers via a post he published on his social networks. The actress is already the mother of Toribio, whom she had by artificial insemination with an anonymous donor.

Over the past few hours, the actress has been interacting with her followers and being asked what she has done with her newborn’s placenta, and if she will do the same as Toribio’s. “They gave me placental medicine and my idea is to do the same ceremony, yes. There are a lot of people who ask me about this medicine “Juana said alongside a photo that shows a bottle full of capsules with gray content.

Recall that after the birth of her firstborn, Juana performed a ritual with her family in which she buried the placenta from her first pregnancy next to a plant that will grow and feed on this land.

Through her social networks, Reina Reech’s daughter recounts her pregnancy, her feelings, her emotions, her conflicts and her fears on a daily basis. And now, as you go through the postpartum period, She reached out to Instagram to share the delivery details.

A few days ago, Juana published six in-depth articles in which she describes specific moments in her last month. In the most recent, she reconstructs the car ride before the birth of her second baby.

“The car was pretty tough, I had just let go of the chip and got a little nervous. I heard during the trip the affirmations of Hypnobirthing (course we did which gave us VERY precious resources to achieve this childbirth, in addition to giving us moments of connection to 3 and allowing me to transmit to Sebi in a very clear way, part of the knowledge that led me to wish this birth) ”, started.

And follow-up: “I return to the car. I breathed the entire trip, unable to speak but calm. I take a picture with a drawing and flowers that Toro gave me to take to the clinic, send it to Mom and say goodbye. We arrived at 3:10 pm, in the garage I felt that Sebi was taking a thousand to lower things. I crouched down or leaned on the columns, I suffered the contractions that I had on the way ”.

Juana Repetto and her son Toribio

Later, Juana recounted her arrival at the clinic and the examination by the doctor, who announced that she already had 10 dilations. “We go to the room where the swimming pool is located, with many resources to pass the contractions and also with an area very well prepared for any inconvenience that may arise. I spend a few contractions hanging from a fabric, they were already very intense and fairly followed, but breathing calmly and with emotion I passed them ”, the story continued.

“When Sebi arrives, who was changing, he sees me hugging the jacuzzi but from the outside and offers me to go inside. I said to all that “yes, no, well, I don’t care” but I decided to go in, it was about 3:40 pm. Excellent decision, the water was very soothing. Alone with Tito Edith Sebi and Belisario, we started spending the last belly moments with the Beatles in the background, chatting a bit between contractions until it started to get INTENSE, ”concluded Repetto, and left the story open for a future post.

