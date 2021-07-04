Junior supporters vandalized the squad’s seat in a sit-in for the departure of Teófilo Gutiérrez

“Teo” has a 6 month contract with Junior de Barranquilla and would not rule out returning to Argentina. Credit: Twitter @JuniorClubSA

The departure of Teófilo Gutiérrez from the Junior de Barranquilla wage bill surprised more than one, including a large number of supporters who, in the best style of the national strike, have decided to take over the headquarters of the shark team this Saturday, July 3 to express their disagreement with the decision.

As can be seen in different social media accounts dedicated to Colombian professional football, at least 100 fans of the red and white team have gathered since 11 a.m. in the club’s administrative building, located on 55th Street with 11th Avenue in November, to throw out harangues declaring that “Teo is not going”.

According to the local newspaper El Heraldo, it is mainly people belonging to the fans of “Los Kuervos” who they came to the area with musical instruments, flags, rags and umbrellas to request that the team’s directives and ‘Teo’ himself reconsider the decision and establish a dialogue to agree on the permanence of the marker within the shark squad.

The same media outlet reported that this bar hosted the event via social media, inviting all fans regardless of which group they belonged to, and even managed to have three buses located in the parking lot of the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, the Botanical garden and one of Rink of the city, in order to guarantee the massive influx of those who do not want the Barranquilla striker to change shirts.

The situation did not take long to degenerate, however, and many benefited from the mess. and the fever of the moment to vandalize the seat with red graffiti in which you can read messages such as “Teo is not going”, “Teo is staying” or “The idols are not touching”.

Administrative headquarters of the Junior of Barranquilla. / One Click Junior

It should be remembered that the Teófilo Gutiérrez with Junior de Barranquilla ended Thursday, July 1, a question that was confirmed by the player himself, who posted on his social networks a moving message in which he made it clear that he would not continue with the team for which he has played for four years.

According to various rumors, the departure of the Barranquillero would occur because neither party has come to an agreement. So far, the team has not commented on the player’s departure. On the other hand, Teo Gutiérrez will leave as a free agent, despite the attempts to renew the Junior.

The striker confessed he left the team with a heart full of gratitude. Additionally, he thanked the fans for their company and support. On his Instagram account, he posted a story that reads: “Thank you my God for being by my side these beautiful years with this shirt. Now it was time to say ‘thank you for everything’ to the fans, goodbye ”.

And he added: “Today is the time to say goodbye to my dear Junior. I leave with a heart full of gratitude to the institution and this unique fan with the happiness of having achieved everything what I set out to do and more. Happy to have given us the double league championship and to leave the team in a big time with a huge position at the international level. Thank you to you, thank you to the managers, the technical staff, the medical staff, the props and everyone who makes up the big junior family. God bless you all ”.

Teófilo Gutiérrez, has a great past in Argentine football and Colombia, as he had been pushing for the renewal of his contract since December 2020 and had a few offers in gaucho football which he ultimately did not accept.

In his usual live broadcasts and social media statements, the seasoned striker had expressed his intentions to stay at Junior, but there was no specific offer.

