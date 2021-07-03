La Conmebol released the audio of VAR which canceled a goal against Chile against Brazil

Patricio Loustau, one of the protagonists of Brazil’s victory over Chile (REUTERS / Sergio Moraes)

Candidate Brazil has once again taken another step towards the Copa América double championship after beating Chile 1-0 at the Nilton Santos stadium with a goal from Lucas Paquetá.

Once the match was over, the Red team did not hesitate to target Argentine referee Patricio Loustau and the performance of the VAR. Arturo Vidal, one of the main references of the team, shot hard: “I’m sad with the result, I think we deserved a lot more. In this game you need a referee who has pants on, who is fair and who doesn’t want to be the clown. If there is a referee who does not allow playing, who stops everything and who takes himself for the boss of the show, it is very difficult ”.

VAR situation Brazil-Chile goal canceled against the Reds

One of the games that ignited those led by Uruguayan Martín Lasarte took place 16 minutes after the start of the second half, when the locals won by 1 to 0. At the start of a free kick, Eduardo Vargas scored, but his goal was called off (at the request of the VAR) for a previous forward position of the player who sent the ball down to the Atlético Mineiro footballer.

As has become a habit, the Conmebol broadcast the audio to the authorities who decided not to validate the objective in favor of Chile. “Do not take Pato back, we are checking”, They warned the Argentine referee from the Video Ref booth.

“Good decision, Pato. The game can be resumed. There is an offside. Whoever puts it inside is out of the gameThey informed Loustou after confirming that a Chilean footballer (midfielder Erick Pulgar) was in an advanced position.

VAR Brazil-Chile red situation Gabriel Jesús

The body that governs football in South America also announced the dialogue between the head referee and VAR in the red card shown to pass Gabriel Jesús for a kick to Eugenio Mena after 48 minutes of play.

“The yellow player 9 hits his opponent’s shoulder and chest with the caps of his boot with medium-high intensity, endangering the physical integrity of the opponent and constituting a serious criminal act. The referee sends the player off. The VAR reviews the game with different angles and speeds and confirms the referee’s decision, ”they explained in the video before reviewing the action and being able to listen to the dialogue between those responsible for the administration of justice.

After a few seconds, the Uruguayan Andrés Cunha gives the right to his Argentine colleague to expel the Manchester City striker. “Good decision, Pato,” we heard from the cabin again. Daniel Fedorczuk (Uruguay) and Christian Daniel Lescano Guerrero (Ecuador), were the other referees who participated in the decision making.

The sanction that Chile requested against Brazil

In Chile, the controversy was generated by a play that the VAR did not verify. With 69 minutes of play, Charles Aránguiz fell into the Brazilian box after feeling the contact of an opponent from behind as he was about to kick.

Patricio Loustau showed four yellow cards and one red, the one mentioned to Brazilian Gabriel Jesús for a brutal iron that hit Eugenio Mena’s chest.

Following the result, Brazil will face Peru in the semi-finals, a team that just left Paraguay on the road (they won on penalties after tying 3-3 in regulation time). The match will take place on Monday July 5 at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

The two teams have already seen each other on Date 2 of Group B. On this occasion, Canarinha was beaten 4-0 thanks to goals from Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison.

