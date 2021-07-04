Lando Norris called Checo Pérez’s maneuver at Austrian GP “stupid”

Formula 1 F1 – Austrian Grand Prix – Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria – July 4th 2021 Lando Norris of McLaren celebrates after finishing third in pool via REUTERS / Christian Bruna

The English pilot Lando norris described as “stupid“The maneuver that played Sergio Checho Perez in the fourth round of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) sanctioned the English driver for not letting the Guadalajara man pass as he tried to overtake him and steal second place at the start of the race. At the end, Norris took third place while Pérez was sixth.

“He tried to get out, which is kinda stupid. Then he himself deviated from the path. I didn’t even push him off the track, so that frustrates me (the punishment) ”, Explain.

In the fourth round of Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix there was a controversy over the contact between Lando norris (McLaren) and Sergio Checo Perez (Red Bull). This is after restarting the initial neutralization to remove the Alpine from Esteban Ocon, who was confused, when the Mexican tried to defeat the English and both fought for second position.

The Aztec came out and when it reached a right turn, contact between them was generated where the Perez he stepped on the leca bed and injured himself. He was able to continue in the race, but fell to tenth place. For the maneuver, the Briton received a penalty of five seconds. The stewards’ measure was not suitable for Pram who by radio call “what do you expect from someone who wants to take you outside ”.

After the Austrian GP, ​​characterized by multiple penalties on the track, the advisor and boss of Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko Yes Christian Horner, They gave their opinion on the incident that the Mexican and Norris carried out.

“To be fair, Lando didn’t deserve the five-second penalty. He and Sergio (Pérez) were totally pushing the limits and I think it was a race“, explained Marko.

“It was a race. It was a tough race. It was wheel to wheel so to get a penalty for that I guess they didn’t give themselves a choice when he had the same thing with CharlesHorner agreed.

The Mexican also played with Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc in two incidents which resulted in penalties for Pérez. In one recording, he even listened to Charles insult Checo: “This guy is an idiot. Get out of this damn way “, has he been heard.

With Charles I’m really sorry because that’s not how I like to run. I’m not that kind of runner who runs like that. We were in very dirty air, with very hot tires, very hot brakes and we were trying to brake as late as possible”Said the Mexican pilot about the disagreements he had with Charles Leclerc.

“My career has been a disaster”, Said ‘Checo’, who reached this weekend the 200 Grand Prix in Formula 1 and that he is now 78 points behind his teammate Max Verstappen, Leader of the world championship, alongside the man who leads the Constructors’ World Cup for Red Bull, with 286 points, 44 more than Mercedes.

