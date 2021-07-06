Life imprisonment goes into effect for rapists and murderers of girls and boys

(Colprensa-Sergio Acero)

This Tuesday, at the Casa de Nariño, President Iván Duque has finally signed the legislative act that regulates life imprisonment in the country, the most severe sentence that will be applied to rapists and murderers of children and adolescents.

The president had previously sanctioned the life imprisonment bill, but now he is doing the same with the legislative act that Congress approved, in which the application of the penalty is defined so that its application in the country can begin.

In this regulation, it was mainly defined that life imprisonment will not be applied in all cases of rape or murder of a minor in the country, but that the aggravating factors must be assessed.

In both homicide and sexual violence, the aggravating factors for imposing life imprisonment will be, among others, that the victim is under 14 years of age, that he is in a state of powerlessness or particular vulnerability, of cruelty and cruelty, that the perpetrator is a parent or guardian of the victim, as well as the action was deliberate, for example, to exert social control or fear.

The chamber system and probation will not govern when the sentence imposed is life imprisonment, as the statute of limitations will be established in these cases after the age of 60, although this has a review that stakeholders say has been violating the rights of the accused.

In this sense, a person sentenced to life imprisonment will be entitled to a review of his sentence to 25 years in prison. There, a judge will assess the defendant’s ability to re-socialize and, if considered, send the imposed sentence for review.

However, the regulation provides that “when there is a review of the life sentence, the judge of the competent court will order its modification for a provisional sentence, which It cannot be less than the maximum prison sentence established for criminal types of fifty (50) years and in case of dispute of sixty (60) years.”.

Life imprisonment will also have automatic control, which has been established as follows: “Within five (5) days following the notification of the sentence imposing the revisable life sentence, the file will be transmitted to the hierarchical superior to proceed to its automatic control. If the first sentence is pronounced by the Supreme Court of Justice, the full control will follow what is established in paragraph 7 of Article 235 of the Political Constitution, amended by Legislative Act 01 of 2018, on double execution. The revision of the sentence will be granted with suspensive effect ”.

The regulation also provides for amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure which, in the event of a review of the conviction, must include an expert report comprising “an assessment of the convicted person’s personality; the ability to communicate especially with children and adolescents; emotional tensions or psychological or emotional immaturity; Aggressive or violent response components in their behavior; suffering from psychiatric disorders or psychopathic traits, impulsive behaviors and ability to control; the capacity for repentance; the ability to perform work and study tasks and discipline and adaptation to standards, assessment of the risk of violence and assessment of the possibility of carrying out social reintegration programs ”.

Although the bill and legislative act passed in Congress with broad majority support, Colombia’s life imprisonment is not far from debate It is in several trials before the Constitutional Court that the request must examine and could change the course of this type of sentence in the country.

For example, the former Minister of Justice, Yesid Reyes, questioned in a column of the newspaper El Espectador that there is no resocializing character in the law, since a person will have the right to revise the sentence, but will not be able to leave before serving at least 50 years in prison. Likewise, he assured that the progressive nature of the sentence by the judge is eliminated, that in the event of attempted murder or rape of a minor, he would have no options to impose on the accused.

Likewise, other criticisms emanate from experts who claim that international evidence shows that the harshness of the sentence does not prevent rapists or murderers from committing crimes, mainly because they do not consider the possibility of be arrested. Therefore, life imprisonment may not be the solution to reduce these acts in the country.

