London stock controller declares “positive” negotiations with Reuters

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) – The LSEG group, which controls the London Stock Exchange, said on Friday it was “in positive discussions” with Reuters over a deal to broadcast its news content.

The negotiations follow a dispute over whether Reuters News could put up a pay wall on its news website.

“We have good relations and positive discussions with Reuters,” LSEG chief executive David Schimmer told an online investment event.

Andrea Remyn Stone, head of data and analytics at LSEG, said the news was “essential” to its business proposition and the company viewed its relationship with Reuters as “substantial.”

He added that LSEG uses all products offered by Reuters. (Report by Huw Jones. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)

