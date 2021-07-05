Maduro sends greetings to Pope after colon surgery

In the image, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. EFE / Cristian Hernández / Archives

Caracas, Jul 4 (EFE) .- Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Sunday sent “good wishes” to Pope Francis, who underwent surgery today for a colon problem at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital from Rome.

“On behalf of the People of Venezuela, we send our best wishes to Pope Francis after his recent operation. We ask God for his blessings and his full recovery. At his side, our Blessed Dr José Gregorio Hernández accompanies him. him. dad! ”Maduro said on his Twitter account.

The Pope was operated on this afternoon and the news of his intervention came as a surprise.

Just hours before the operation, the first he has undergone since being elected pope, Francis presided over the Sunday prayer of the Angelus and announced to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican his next trip to Hungary. and Slovakia. , from September 12 to 15.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. in Rome (1:00 p.m. GMT), Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that Pope Francis had “gone to the A. Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome” to undergo “scheduled surgery. for diverticular colon stenosis ”. symptoms “.

After the intervention, Bruni indicated that His Holiness had reacted well.

The intervention was performed by Dr Sergio Alfieri, without any other details being provided at the moment, such as its duration.