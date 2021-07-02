Marcelo Gallardo assured that he had never been offered to coach the national team and detailed what should happen to lead Argentina

Marcelo Gallardo assured that he had never been offered to coach the national team and detailed what should happen to lead Argentina

The Doll is in the midst of pre-season with River in the US but has spoken about the national team

Oscar Ruggeri’s question opened the door to a moment of reflection from a Marcelo Gallardo who spoke about the Argentine team like never before. He noted that no one has ever offered him technical leadership as has been said and assured that he has the desire to take the reins of the Albiceleste at some point.

“I would love to be the national team coach in the future. It is a wish of any coach. I’m not looking at the age, but the two parts must match “, that’s what El Muñeco said on ESPN, after saying he feels fully prepared for what he’s been through as a river driver and the experiences he’s had before.

DEVELOPMENT NEWS …

KEEP READING: