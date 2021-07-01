Martín Insaurralde pushes the surprise factor of Cristina Kirchner and gains ground in the definitions of the Frente de Todos

“This is your home, you know we are very happy with the surprise, the visit, in Lomas.” With these words, the mayor of Lomas de Zamora, Martin Insaurralde greeted the vice-president and central leader of Frente de Todos, Cristina Kirchner, during the launch of the Connect Equality plan, Lomas de Zamora. The communal chief of the district of the Third electoral section chose a particular date for the delivery of 10 thousand tablets to the pupils of the public schools of the district, since one day like today but in 2015 there were 5 million notebook deliveries under the Connect Plan for Equality during Kirchner’s last presidential term. For it, To close the ceremony, Insaurralde invited the vice-president, who returned the courtesy to him at the end of the event.

Unlike the event at La Plata Children’s Hospital, 17 days ago the former president was also the last speaker that day, this time logistics were taken care of by the municipality of Lomas de Zamora. In La Plata, everything had been organized by the administration of Axel Kicillof. This time, it was Insaurralde who invited the vice-president and Since yesterday, Wednesday, the CFK rumor would come back to the fore.. In the afternoon of this Thursday, the transcendence was confirmed.

As had counted Infobae, Cristina is already playing the surprise factor. Its activities in the legislative campaign of the Front de Todos will be in this line: sporadic appearances without further introduction and frequently in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, like the one that happened this Thursday in Lomas de Zamora. One of the arguments put forward about why the vice president makes surprise appearances It is a call to an event that is the protagonist and in Greater Buenos Aires may throw unwanted photo in the context of a pandemic: crowded people, without distancing and breaking all kinds of protocols.

Beyond the presence of Cristina Kirchner –and the absence of the president Alberto Fernandez- this Thursday’s act left a repeating political photo and takes on an internal value in the political context of the Front de Todos in the territory of Buenos Aires and it is that the communal chief of Lomas tis on the way to be the definitive benchmark for pro-government mayors.

It is not news that Insaurralde has approached the national deputy Maximum Kirchner for sectional list definitions in 2019 and then – and in the middle of 2020 – it was he who proposed that Kirchner be the person who was to lead the Buenos Aires PJ. A laborious plan that ended weeks ago after some internal ups and downs, punctually the rejection of his pair of Esteban Echevarría, Fernando Gray. Since Insaurralde did not flee from this place.

In the act of this Friday there were several mayors. The majority of the third electoral section Mario secco (Cove), Andres Watson (Florencio Varela), Alejandro Granados (Ezeiza), Mariano cascallares (Admiral Brown), Marisa Fassi (Cañuelas), Juan José Mussi (Berazategui), Hernan and Zurieta (Punta Indio), Nicolas Mantegazza (Saint-Vincent), Alejo Tchornobroff (Avellaneda) and Fabien Cagliardi (Berisso), arrived at the sports center located in the municipal park of Lomas de Zamora. The mayors of the First Electoral Section too, Leonardo of Nardini (Malvinas Argentinas) and Federico Achaval (Pillar).

Cristina Kirchner still considers in his favor that he was a candidate for the national deputation of the Front for the victory in the legislative elections of 2013 when he faced the mayor of Tigre at the time, Sergio massa and its Frente Renovador, the Peronist sector which had broken with Kirchnerism. ATThis election was a blow to the ruling party and Insaurralde put the body of this campaign whose motto was “In life you have to choose”. Six years later, with time, the cafes involved, the situation and the political and economic context, all sectors were once again under the same roof: the Frente de Todos.

Resting definitively in Kichnerism, Insaurralde today has a secure chair at the Monday table, shows himself in full harmony with the mayor of Quilmes, the camper Mayra mendoza – to whom during the act he wished a speedy recovery from his surgery – and is a permanent consultant for Kicillof.

He sees the governor almost every Monday in meetings where the main faces of the Frente de Todos such as Kicillof, Massa, Máximo Kirchner and national ministers Pedro’s Wado (Inside), Jorge Ferraresi (Habitat), Gabriel Katopodis (Public works); besides the Minister of Community Development and Secretary General of La Cámpora, Andres Larroque (also present in Lomas de Zamora today), define the government’s agenda and how to prepare the campaign. At the start of the week, Insaurralde usually goes to La Plata. In their environment they reduce the importance of these meetings. However, he and the mayor of La Matanza, Fernando Espinoza placeholder imageThese are the only interim communal chiefs who participate in these meetings.

Of course like he said InfobaeThis decision also inflamed the discomfort of the Peronist mayors of the First electoral section who today do not have any participation in this political table. Peronism K functions more oiled in the Third than in the First electoral section.

In the northern and western suburbs, albertism promoted especially by the mayors of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta and Ituzaingó, Alberto barefootIt has never finished lighting up and the communal chiefs display some nuances between them.

Insaurralde was also one of the few mayors who succeeded in interfering in the governmental structure of Kicillof. The owner of the lotteries and the casino of the province, which depends on the seat of the government of Buenos Aires, is Omar Galdurralde, a man you trust.

“Congratulations Martín for the 10,000 computers”, said the vice-president after the event. Mayor since 2009, with a level of national deputy, has no possibility of re-election in 2023, except that the law limiting the indefinite re-election of mayors is amended or put to court in the province of Buenos Aires. The municipal leader feels comfortable in the role of manager and shipowner for Peronism. Since a while kept a low profile which leads him to avoid declarations, but to intervene at the decision-making table of the ruling party in Buenos Aires.

