Martín Redrado: “the strategy until the elections is to iron the dollar, and we know how it ends”

According to Redrado, to stabilize the economy, we need 5 laws passed by a special majority in Congress, an economic program and a team capable of implementing it. According to him, the time of “let’s see” is running out (Maximiliano Luna)

Martín Redrado, former president of the Central Bank and director of the Capital Foundation, said today that it is “very difficult” for wages to beat inflation in the coming months, as the government intends. He also criticized the strong distortion of relative prices and underlined the tension of exchange rates, which will increase in the coming months, in particular from September.

Asked about FM Milenium, the economist said the government would maintain its policy of artificially containing inflation by delaying the value of the official dollar by devaluing it between 1 and 1.2% per month until the November 14 elections. Either way, he said, it will be difficult for him to reduce inflation to 3% per month, so he also pointed out that the salary is unlikely to beat inflation.

Redrado said that in June, according to the Capital Foundation’s estimate, inflation was between 3 and 3.2 percent and imports were close to 6 percent, due to the relatively cheap wholesale exchange rate. of $ 96 from certain importers. The economist pointed to the distortions and inconsistencies in prices and current economic policy and said that in order for the economy to stabilize and grow, a set of five laws passed with a special congressional majority, an economic program and a team capable of implementing it are necessary. . And he called the current price unsustainable. At the end of the year, he calculated that the BCRA’s reserves will be “concise” and barely sufficient to meet the obligations of the first quarter of 2022, so after the elections it will be essential to reach an early agreement and ” powerful “with the Finance and limit the exchange rate gap, on which tensions will accumulate in the coming months.

In dialogue with the program Economía 21, by journalists Daniel Fernández Canedo and Carlos Méndez, Redrado answered several questions, without ignoring the criticisms of the economic policy of the “let’s see”. Here are their main definitions:

-The current economic situation:

-There is a situation that accumulates the distortions that sooner or later the government will have to face. There are social tensions, with indicators such as 42% of Argentines are below the poverty line and the average private wage recorded in the first quarter of 2018 bought 13 food baskets and today only buys 10. In young people of 14 and 24 years old, we have 20% unemployment. There is a big price distortion: in the last 12 months, building materials have increased by 87%, vehicles by about 85%, electricity and gas by 9%, and in the middle, the 54% power. There is also the exchange rate tension: the “golden quarter” of the harvest currency settlement had a floor spread rate of 59%, which is now 75% and is a big challenge for the months. to come up. And there are financial tensions: around the end of July and the beginning of August, the government must renew nearly trillion pesos of bonds, at a time when the demand for pesos stagnates. People don’t want to have that many pesos in their pockets and this puts pressure on the exchange rate and inflation for the next few months.

-What government bet

-It looks like he’s betting on vaccines, putting money in people’s pockets and delaying the dollar. In June, it was devalued by 1.2% and according to the Capital Foundation’s projections, inflation was between 3 and 3.2%. It is something that we can continue to maintain indefinitely. We have inflation artificially controlled by the exchange rate, and we know where it ends. In July and August there will be more pesos in the pockets: between the return of earnings, the Christmas bonus and the first increases in parity we calculate that there will be 335,000 million dollars in the pockets. Some will be spent and some will seek refuge in the exchange rate. The challenge for the government is that this is geared towards consumption and that inflation does not regain wages. The private salary since the first quarter of 2018 has fallen by 12% and over this last period by 3.8%. It is very difficult for wages to beat inflation. To beat it, it would have to grow by more than 3%, which is where inflation will stabilize. Perhaps from August, by artificially ironing the dollar, inflation could be slightly below 3%. But it is a big challenge for wages to beat inflation.

-How to stabilize and grow:

-The Argentine economy needs five laws, an economic program and a team capable of implementing it. Laws that are discussed in Congress. One in fiscal matters, to chart a course for the next few years, another to frame monetary policy, and another to modernize and simplify taxation and encourage consumption, investment and exports. A fourth law to promote exports and a fifth of the infrastructures that mark the main public works that Argentina must do in the next 10 years in multimodal transport: how to take advantage of the waterway, road and rail transport and ports that allow us to get the commodity to the world. It is something that is funded with multilateral, regional and international, Asian organizations. These laws are necessary for Argentina to have a defined course. The political consensus is to have laws with special two-thirds majorities in Congress, so that another government cannot change the laws. Thus, a super-minister of the economy would not be necessary to implement this roadmap, because there will be laws which will mark out the economic path.

Photo file. General view of the facade of the Central Bank of Argentina, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sep 2, 2019. REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian

-Revenues in dollars and reservations

In June, the amount of imports will be surprising, it will be $ 5,950 million, according to calculations by the Capital Foundation. When there is financial crackdown and there are a few dollars, whoever can get the wholesale dollar at $ 96 is going to do it. There was (last quarter) an accumulation of net reserves of $ 3,000 million and they now exceed $ 7,000 million. Since last December, the government has intervened by buying and selling bonds to maintain the financial dollar. Then the harvest dollars arrived. In the next quarter, especially from September, there will be pressure on reserves and the exchange rate differential.

-In the next few months, will there be more money in people’s pockets?

– There will be money, the problem is that the prices are not in advance. The question is whether the salary will increase by more than 3%. The government will maintain a devaluation pattern to artificially contain inflation. It is a bigger challenge as the salary increases by more than 3% in the next few months.

-How much will the dollar be at the end of the year?

-The government will sacrifice reserves to maintain a devaluation rate of 1-1.2% per month of the official dollar until the elections. Then the rate of devaluation will accelerate to reach the rate of inflation. The Capital Foundation projects the official dollar between $ 113 and $ 115 by the end of the year. Between September and December, there are two maturities of USD 1.8 billion with the IMF, which the government will pay with the SDRs it receives from the IMF itself.

– What will happen in 2022?

– In the first quarter, 4 billion dollars will expire with the Fund: the fate of the dollar will be linked to the speed with which there will be a lasting, stabilization and growth agreement and powerful enough with the IMF to calm the official dollar and l ‘exchange difference . The government party for the next few months will be the level of tolerance to the currency gap, which can not exceed 85, 90%. This will put more pressure on the economy and the government will use up the reserves. Several questions arise: not only the dollar and the spread, but also how much net reserves will remain at the BCRA to face these challenges. The Capital Foundation’s projection is that by using dollars to defend the official exchange rate and the spread does not escape, the BCRA will end the year with very slim reserves, barely $ 4,000 million, sufficient to reach the first trimester. of 2022. This is a “we see” government, but with the accumulated distortions, this step must give way to a stabilization and growth program and with laws approved by the ruling party and the opposition. and that give it a meaning and a direction that solves the problems of the Argentine economy.

