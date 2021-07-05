Martita Fort: “At 14 I had anorexia nervosa, I lost 24 kilos in a few months”

Fort of Marta

With more than half a million followers on its social networks, Marta Fort, Ricardo’s daughter, is a reference for many young people who follow her. The 17-year-old typically interacts with her audience on Instagram. In the last hours he saidAt 14, he suffered from anorexia nervosa and lost 27 kilos in a few months.

“How did you overcome the insecurities with your body?” I try and you inspire me “, they asked Felipe’s twin and she replied:”When they fucked me because I was plump at 13, I lost 27 pounds in a few months until people stopped telling me that to say “you are pure bone” or ” eat a hamburger “, so I understood that is, always going to have something to criticize. So don’t care what other people say. “

Next, she said that the background image, which she used to answer this question, in which she is seen fully dressed in black, above the shoulders blonde, is three years old: “It was me when I was 14 and had anorexia nervosa.”

A few days ago, in another question, a follower wanted to know if there was a part of her body that she did not like and she replied that his arms, and that’s why he tattooed them and showed a butterfly design that he has on his forearm. At that time, he was also joking about his training: “I go to the gym with my representative Natlia Román every day and we run for 45 minutes. No, lie, just dance ”.

Some time ago, Martita had declared that her father, who died in 2013, was very sensitive to the image of her and her brother: “We had no autonomy, we dressed like he did. imposed. For example, he wanted me to have platinum blonde hair. At the hairdresser they told him that I was very young. They gave me some thoughts. He emailed me like five times. I cried because I didn’t like it… My brother didn’t like to have all his hair up either ”.

In dialogue with Ángel de Brito, he recalled the “commander”: ” I miss everything about him. How sudden it was and the love he gave me. It was a bit difficult for him with me. He already had the dilemma that being gay there had more of a preference or affinity with boys. I spent more time with my brother … They say girls belong to parents and boys belong to mothers. Here it was the other way around, but he also understood it at the time ”.

“What happened to you when he told you he was gay?” Angel asked him. “Nothing, she told me when she was very little and it never occurred to me to ask myself, I always grew up with my head open because of it. Now I don’t mind, ”replied Felipe’s sister. Then he added that his father was a very dear person, so every time he gets good feedback from him.

Martita looks a lot like her father, not only because of his character, according to Gustavo himself on several occasions, but also physically – “lor it is inherited, it cannot be stolen, ”he wrote some time ago, comparing his eyes to his – and as to tastes. A tattoo fan like him, besides having various designs on his arms, he recently showed off a tiger that was done on his leg.

The brothers started fifth grade, after a summer that put them on vacation in Miamii, where they went with their uncle Eduardo, his partner Rocío Marengo, their cousins ​​Macarena, Angelina and Pietro and Marisa, their nanny. They even hosted 2021 as a family in what was Ricardo’s favorite city.

