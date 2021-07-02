MEPs approved the project that creates a new biofuels regime

After a tense debate, the House of Representatives half-approved the bill that creates a new framework for biofuels. With 135 positive votes, 110 negative and 2 abstentions, the initiative was approved and transmitted to the Senate of the Nation.

The standard dictated by Maximum Kirchner had the support of Above all, members of the Justicialista bloc, those of the Federal Interbloc Development Unit, Federal Action, and the Neuquino Popular Movement. Most of the lawmakers in Juntos por el Cambio rejected the bill, with the exception of those representing the sugar cane-producing provinces.

The JxC deputies who voted for were Gabriela Burgos (UCR), Jorge Rizzoti (UCR) and Osmar Monaldi (PRO) from Jujuy; José Cano (UCR), Lidia Ascárate (UCR) and Domingo Amaya (PRO) from Tucumán and Eduardo Cáceres (PRO) and Marcelo Orrego (PRO allied) from San Juan.

Of the 110 votes against, 99 came from Ensemble pour le changer; 4 of federal Cordoba; 3 of the Federal Consensus; 2 from the left; 1 from socialism and another from the Progressive Front. The only two abstentions were Republicans Héctor Stefani (Tierra del Fuego) and Julio Sahad (La Rioja).

The central axes of the new regime are the extension of the system until 2030 and a reduction of the obligatory cut from 10% to 5% in the mix between biodiesel and diesel. In the meantime, in the case of fuel made from sugar cane, the volumes must be 6% of the mandatory minimum mix, the same percentage for bioethanol made from corn.

“With this initiative, tools are generated which give predictability, sustainability and legal certainty to the sector”, said the Chairman of the Energy Committee during the debate, Omar Felix. “We have been criticized for promoting an interventionist regime, it is a market that only exists thanks to the political decision expressed in a law and it is logical that arrangements are made for harmonious growth and that no adverse effects are is generated “, explained the official legislator.

Alejandro “Topo” Rodriguez, President of Federal consensusDuring the debate, he asked his peers to “think” and “not vote” on the project. After the half-sanction, he estimated that in this way “Argentina will regress in terms of the environment and this harms productive federalism”.

“By decreasing the percentages of blending biofuels with fossil fuels, the government is violating state policy and breaking international environmental commitments, such as those of the Paris Agreement, to reduce greenhouse gases,” he maintained.

The project gives power to the Ministry of Energy to increase or reduce the percentages according to international prices, when it deems it appropriate according to the supply of demand, the trade balance, the promotion of investments. in regional economies.

The PRO legislator of Mendoza also opposed, Omar de Marchi: “It will end with a clearly limited market, absolutely captive and obviously with a tendency towards monopoly, but above all with an obvious destruction of the Argentinian workforce.”

In Together for Change, one of those who supported the standard was Domingo amaya, deputy of Tucumán, sugar province: “Bioethanol represents 30% of the revenues of the sugar sector, and absorbs 25% of production. Without this law, the sugar industry would have no future, with devastating consequences for the NOA region ”.

Andrés Zottos, of the justicialist bloc, also spoke in his favor. He stressed that it is a law “which must be political of the state”, but regretted that “it does not come out by consensus”: “I’m afraid they’ll end up chasing her”.

MPs started discussing this issue yesterday at 5:45 p.m. Due to the large number of speakers, the debate exceeded six and a half hours and the half-sanction became effective in the early hours of this Friday.

The session continues after 2 a.m. with the analysis of the reform of the Monotributo law, which eliminates retroactivity with which the monotributistas will not have to face any accumulated debt due to the resulting difference between what they paid between January and June and the new values ​​established by Law 27 618.

This project aims to provide greater tax relief and greater predictability to the economic activity of monotributistas who total 4,080,151 taxpayers, of which 1,592,466 (39%) are located in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area (AMBA), and 2,487,685 (61%) in the rest of the country. Taxpayers had to pay the monotax with new values, but AFIP extended the maturity of the monotax from June 25 to August 5.

Sergio Massa announced that peso term deposits will not be covered by personal property tax

This initiative is being addressed simultaneously with a reform of Income and Patrimony on savings in pesos, and within this framework, interest exemptions are instituted for fixed UVA durations, and securities intended for productive investments, provided that ‘they are in pesos.

On this last point, the President of the Lower House, Sergio massa, announced that peso term deposits will not be covered by the personal property tax. Indeed, an article of the project which envisaged this possibility will be deleted: “To avoid generating suspicion, as regards the fixed deadlines, the period, all that; as far as possible and respecting the principle of fiscal balance, we have decided that those who have a savings instrument that can do so in pesos do not pay this tax. “

