Mexico reaches 32 and a half million adults vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose

The vaccination campaign in Mexico began in December 2020, the first Latin American country to do so (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Mexico has reached this weekend on 32 million 575,554 people vaccinated with at least one dose against COVID-19, after the application of 250,707 vaccines on Saturday, July 3, the Federal Ministry of Health (SSa) said on Sunday.

According to the daily technical report offered by the health authorities of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, cut at 9:00 p.m. on July 3, 47 million 197,494 doses were delivered in the country since the start of the National Vaccination Strategy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Until this date, 19 million 829,015 people over 18 have completed their immunization schedule, which represents 61% of those who attended a vaccination center in Mexico. The remaining 39%, or 12 million 746,539 people, received the first dose of the COVID-19 protective device.

By state entity, Baja California inoculated 79% of people over 18, with the aim of resuming normal border operations with the United States. During, Mexico City provided at least one dose to 53% of the adult population. This weekend, Baja California Sur hit 50%.

As of Saturday, 19 million 829,015 people over the age of 18 have completed their COVID-19 vaccination schedule (Photo: José Pazos / EFE)

Earlier, Mexican health officials released the most important data from the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, they reported that this Sunday, July 4, 42 deaths and 2,611 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country.

With these numbers accumulate 2,540,068 infections and 233,622 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus on a national level. In addition to that, 441,710 suspected cases, 4,598,836 negative and 7,580,614 people have been studied since the start of the health contingency.

Based on the demographics of the outbreak, confirmed cases show male predominance, with 50.1 percent. Meanwhile, the overall median age is 42.

By place of residence, Mexico City (691,748), State of Mexico (261,133), Guanajuato (133,176), Nuevo León (128,075), Jalisco (89,402), Puebla (86,563), Sonora (80,439), Tabasco (78,021) Querétaro (69 973) and Coahuila (69 758) These are the states that concentrate the greatest number of accumulated infections, with 66% of the total.

It is estimated that 2,726,574 COVID-19 infections have occurred in Mexico since the start of the pandemic (Photo: SSa)

For people who have exhibited symptoms of coronavirus in the past 14 days, Mexico City also ranks first, with 13,334 active casesIt is followed by the State of Mexico, with 3,031; Tabasco, with 2,764; Baja California Sur, with 2,648; Yucatán, with 2,248; Quintana Roo, with 2,127; Veracruz, with 1,803; Tamaulipas, with 1.7619; Sinaloa, with 1,536; Sonora, with 1,466 and Nuevo León, with 1,429.

On the other hand, it is estimated that there are 2,726,574 infections of the disease in Mexico. During this time, people recovered from the disease in total 2,014,868.

Concerning the distribution by sex and age of deaths caused by COVID-19, a 62% predominantly male. The average age of death from the coronavirus is 64.

In this area, the Mexico leads the way with 44,594 deathsNext come the State of Mexico (28,137), Jalisco (12,603), Puebla (12,380), Guanajuato (11,064), Veracruz (10,016), Nuevo León (9,851), Baja California (8,646), Chihuahua (7,572) and Sonora (6,867). All the entities mentioned represent more than half (64.9%) of all those in the country.

