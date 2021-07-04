MIAMI-BUILDING ADVICE /

Photo of gadmin gadminJuly 4, 2021
3

View of a Miami apartment building collapse

Start: 04 Jul 2021 16:21 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2021 17:21 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA – View of the 12-story building in Surfside that has partially collapsed as the demolition crew continues to work.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: DO NOT USE IN THE UNITED STATES. DO NOT USE CNN. DO NOT USE VOA. DO NOT USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: DO NOT USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect ratio: 16: 9

Location: United States

Subject: Disasters / Accidents

Sound: Natural

Editorial assistance: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Photo of gadmin gadminJuly 4, 2021
3
Photo of gadmin

gadmin

Related Articles

The brutal attack of an MMA fighter on a drunk man in a bar: “I just defended myself”

July 1, 2021

Peru.- Government of Peru rejects Fuerza Popular’s request for an international audit on the elections

July 3, 2021

The 4 key points of the DNU signed by Alberto Fernández to acquire the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen

July 2, 2021

Who is Ludwig Guttmann, founder of the Paralympic Games honored by Google

July 3, 2021
Back to top button