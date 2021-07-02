Miami collapse: there are already 22 dead and authorities have confirmed they will demolish the rest of the building

Authorities have confirmed there were already 22 dead (Photo: REUTERS / Joe Skipper)

The bodies of others four people were found on Friday in the rubble of the collapsed condominium in the south Florida, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 22, Miami-Dade County Mayor reported, Daniella Levine Cava.

The mayor also signed an interim order to demolish the remaining part of the building once engineers gave the green light.. He said the order is signed now so the demolition can move forward quickly once the date is set.

“Search and rescue remains our top priority. I want to be very clear on this. We are still in the process of assessing all possible impacts and determining the best schedule to start the demolition, ”said Levine Cava.

The search for a survivor and dead in the rubble continues this Friday for the ninth consecutive day, in the midst of the anguish of families.

Authorities announced this morning that rescuers found Thursday evening among the rubble of the partially collapsed building the body of a 7-year-old girl, daughter of a Miami firefighter.

Daniella Levine Cava (Photo: REUTERS / Maria Alejandra Cardona)

According to the Local 10 television channel, when the girl’s body was found, other rescuers brought her down from the mountain of rubble and the father of the deceased he covered it with his jacket and placed a small American flag on it.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families affected by this horrific tragedy.”said the Miami Fire Marshal, Joseph zahralban, before confirming in a statement that “a member of our Miami firefighting family lost his 7-year-old daughter in the accident.”

Thursday afternoon, the search for victims resumed after 15 hour break, for fear of a possible collapse in the remaining part of this building of 40 years old and 136 apartments, 55 of which collapsed.

Levine Cava said engineers are assessing the potential impact of demolishing the part of the building that is still standing, But it can “take weeks,” and he stressed that rescuers are eager to start expanding the search area for possible victims.

To the instability of the building is added as a reason for concern about the possible arrival of Hurricane Elsa in South Florida early next week.

A memorial for the victims (Photo: REUTERS / Marco Bello)

Levine Cava urged Miami-Dade residents to make plans to deal with a possible impact, as is done for the site where the collapse occurred.

For his part, the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantistold a press conference that he ordered the Florida Department of Emergency Management to speed up planning for a possible state of emergency, given the possibility that parts of the southern state will have to withstand tropical storm force winds on Sunday evening.

The exhausted rescue teams, working in shifts of 12 hours, They will continue the difficult and risky search for people under the rubble, provided certain conditions of safety for their lives are met.

Lifeguards, who work around the clock, use machinery heavy and Technology, dogs trackers and a system of Dream Underground be able to detect victims under the huge concrete slabs stacked on top of each other.

Miami-Dade Deputy Fire Marshal, Steep Jadallahsaid search and rescue teams they have not heard a human voice or sounds in the rubble since the morning of the June 24 collapse.

That day, after the building partially collapsed, rescuers heard the screams of a woman calling for help under the rubble and they tried to comfort her and reach for her, but it was impossible and soon after they stopped hearing her. This is the first and last voice rescuers have heard so far.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, met this Thursday in Miami-Dade with the families affected by the collapse of the building, as well as the authorities and rescuers, and deposited a bouquet of flowers with his wife, Jill Biden, at the “Wall of Hope” memorial to the missing, where they prayed.

(With information from AP and EFE)

