Miller’s brace to the rescue, Phillies beat Padres 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brad Miller doubled up with an out in the 10th inning to save poor work from fellow relievers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Friday night.

The Phillies lost a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning, making the relievers their 22nd missed save of the season and their eighth in nine games.

“It’s a tough game,” said driver Joe Girardi. “(The relievers) will come out in front. I believe in them and remain optimistic, it is my character ”.

Jose Alvarado got the last out in the eighth on Zack Wheeler’s relief, but allowed three opponents to reach base in the ninth, including an RBI brace from Fernando Tatis Jr.

Closer Ranger Suarez (4-2), who emerged victorious, conceded a two-point brace to Jurickson Profar. Closer Austin Adams (2-2) took the loss to San Diego in a third of the set.

For the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. 4-2, one goal, one RBI. Puerto Rican Víctor Caratini 4-1.

For the Phillies, the Venezuelan Odubel Herrera 4-1, one goal. Dominican Jean Segura 4-2, one scored.