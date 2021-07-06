Nicaraguan president’s son slammed AMLO for his statements on the country’s crisis

Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo, son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, called Mexico’s president a “coward” (Photos: Cuartoscuro // Reuters)

Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo, son of the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, called the President of Mexico a “coward”, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after expressing his concern about the repression facing the country.

Via your Twitter account, the son of the Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega and Vice-President Rosario Murillo wrote that history does not allow you to become a coward, in reference to statements that AMLO made a few days ago.

“Oe, Andrés … @lopezobrador_ History does not allow us these luxuries of cowardice. Assume yourself, my brother, ”he posted on his social network.

The son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo wrote that history does not allow you to become a coward (Photo: Twitter screenshot / @ JC_OrtMu)

His tweet sparked several reactions, including that of the Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of External Relations, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, who said that courage will always be on the side of freedom and cowardice on the side of repression.

“Courage has always been on the side of freedom, cowardice is the ally of repression“, replied.

It should be noted that Juan Carlos Ortega used the social network to launch attacks against opponents and those who criticize their parents’ regime.

His tweet sparked several reactions, among which the Under Secretary for Foreign Relations Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga stood out (Photo: Screenshot from Twitter / @ maximilianoreyz)

AMLO and the conflict in Nicaragua

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, candidate for re-election for his fifth presidential term, since his return to power in 2007. However, Five months before the elections, Nicaraguan police arrested journalist and aspiring president Miguel Mora on terrorism charges.

Same as him, at least 21 people considered to be opponents have been arrested in the Nicaraguan elections of November 7.

Thus, on June 21, the governments of Mexico and Argentina called their ambassadors for consultations to learn more about the political crisis in the country.

Daniel Ortega is seeking re-election for his fifth presidential term (EFE / Jorge Torre / Archivo)

By a joint declaration, Countries expressed concern over the events in Nicaragua; in particular in the arrest of political figures of the opposition, “the examination of which would help to ensure that the Nicaraguan electoral process receives appropriate international recognition and support”.

“We have witnessed inadmissible cases of political persecution in several countries in the region. We reject this conduct», They declared.

In addition, expressed their disagreement with countries that, far from supporting the normal development of democratic institutions, they rule out the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, “So dear to our history.”

On June 25, the Mexican president spoke out against repression and imprisonment in Nicaragua (EFE / Mario Guzmán / Archivo)

“We express our full willingness to collaborate constructively. We are convinced that this situation will be overcome by the Nicaraguans themselves, safeguard peaceful coexistence, the distribution of powers, respect for minorities, constitutional guarantees and, in general, full respect for all human rights“, They finished.

Also, June 25 Mexican President spoke out against repression and imprisonment in Nicaragua and Colombia, for which he said the people should have the freedom to decide in elections.

During his morning lecture at the National Palace, López Obrador affirmed that on the defense of human rights “we can express our opinion in a very respectful way”.

At least 21 people considered opponents were arrested in Nicaraguan elections on November 7 (MAX TRUJILLO)

“We believe that freedoms must be guaranteed and that there must be no repression. Neither in Nicaragua, nor in Colombia, nor in any country in the world should choose force because nothing by force, everything for reason and right, and not to imprison, that it is the people who freely decide the elections“He added.

The Federal President indicated that he hoped that in Nicaragua, Colombia and Peru “everything will be settled peacefully and that democratic and free governments be established with sufficient legality and legitimacy, whatever the trend ”.

