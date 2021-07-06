Nigeria – State in northern Nigeria closes 15 schools after latest attacks and kidnappings of students

01-01-1970 The President of Nigeria, Muhamadu Buhari POLICY AFRICA NIGERIA INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENCY OF NIGERIA

MADRID, 6 (EUROPA PRESS)

The authorities of the Nigerian state of Kaduna, located in the north of the country, announced on Tuesday the closure of some fifteen schools after the latest attacks and kidnappings, including one on Sunday which resulted in the kidnapping of more than 140 students.

Kaduna’s education ministry said a total of thirteen schools will have to close after authorities believe they are in areas marked by insecurity and attacks by armed criminal gangs, as reported. Nigerian newspaper ‘The Premium Times’.

At the moment, it is not known who was behind the assault on Sunday against the Bethel Baptist Institute in Kujama. “More than 100 students have been kidnapped, boys and girls. The institute is working on a list, but the number could be even higher,” said a worker at the center.

On the other hand, at least five nurses and several babies were abducted at the start of the day from a hospital in the town of Zaria, also in Kaduna state, without the authorities having yet given an assessment of the victims and without none The group has claimed authorship or ransom at this time.

Attacks in Nigeria, previously focused on the northeast of the country – where Boko Haram and ISWA operate – have spread in recent months to other areas in the north and northwest, sounding alarm bells over the possible expansion of these terrorist and criminal networks.