Nikkei 225 price: the index increases by 0.27% during the July 2 session

Day on the rise for the Nikkei 225, which closed the day on Friday July 2 with slight increases in 0.27%, until the 28,783.28 points. The Nikkei 225 peaked at 28,849.32 points and a minimum of 28,688.63 points. The Nikkei 225’s trading range between its highest and lowest (maximum-minimum) points during that day was at 0.56%.

Compared to the profitability of the last seven days, the Nikkei 225 registers a decrease in the 0.97%; even if, year-on-year, it still maintains an increase of 27.65%. The Nikkei 225 ranks among the 5.53% below its maximum this year (30,467.75 points) and a 6.38% above its minimum price for the current year (27,055.94 points).

Click here for the latest news