Pakistan – Pakistani police cadet kills innocent man in blasphemy trial

ISLAMABAD, 3 (DPA / EP)

A Pakistani police student in Punjab province killed a man who had been acquitted by a court of a crime of blasphemy, in a new act of violence that highlights the constant attacks in the Asian country against which these defendants are submitted to the hands of the so-called “vigilantes” who believe they are doing justice to themselves.

“The police arrested the killer and opened an investigation into the motives for the murder,” said Sadiqabad city police spokesman Farhat Ali. The killer has been identified as Abdul Qadir, who killed Mohamad Waqas with an ax on Friday evening as the latter was returning home, accompanied by his brother.

Waqas was arrested in 2016 for blasphemy, but a court recently acquitted him and ordered his release. For fear of reprisals from residents, Waqas decided to remain in hiding for a few days. According to police, Qadir confessed that he wanted to kill Waqas in 2016, but was afraid to do so because he risked ending up in jail.

Those accused of blasphemy are often the target of Muslim crowds. In recent years, many have been shot, burned or beaten to death.