Paraguay receives another 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccine donated by Qatar

With the shipment on Saturday, Paraguay received 1,493,350 doses, of which 858,750 were purchased and 634,600 came from international cooperation. EFE / Nathalia Aguilar / Archives

Asunción, Jul 3 (EFE) .- Paraguay received this Saturday a shipment of 150,000 doses of Moderna, among the 400,000 preparations donated by Qatar, which will continue to be used for the vaccination of pregnant women and new groups population with which the vaccination plan against the coronavirus.

The expedition this Saturday amounted to 249,000, the South American country having received early June 99,600 doses, the first delivery of the donation from Qatar.

The Paraguayan Minister of Health, Julio Borba, advanced this Saturday, when the vaccines arrived at the presidential jetty, that at the end of July the remaining amount of the Qatari donation will arrive in the country, with the 150,400 remaining doses to complete. the 400,000 anti-covid vaccines.

The vaccines received this Saturday have been transferred to the Expanded Program on Immunization (PAI) center to comply with the various protocols and counts, and from Sunday they will be distributed throughout the country to start using them between Monday and Tuesday, according to Borba.

He also announced that there would be “very good news” next week and told media they would meet again at the presidential breakwater, hinting at receiving more vaccines, but did not specify. the quantity or the origin.

Paraguay has concluded five agreements over the past six months for the acquisition of 10,279,000 doses: 4,279,800 doses from the Covax fund; 2 million doses of Covaxin; 1 million doses of Sputnik V; 1 million doses of Hayat Vax; 1 million doses of Vaxxinity and 1 million doses of Pfizer.

In addition, there are donations from different countries, such as Uruguay, Chile, Mexico or Qatar, among others.

In addition, the arrival of a million doses of Pfizer donated by the United States is expected.

With the shipment on Saturday, Paraguay received 1,493,350 doses, of which 858,750 were purchased and 634,600 came from international cooperation.

Since mid-February, the date of the start of the vaccination campaign in the country, until June 30, 703,409 people had received at least one dose against the coronavirus in the country.

The goal of the health authorities is to reach around 4.7 million of the just over 7 million people who make up the Paraguayan population.

Figures from Our World in Data, dated June 30, show that 7.39% of the Paraguayan population has received at least one dose, compared to 1.87% who already have the full schedule.

Paraguay has accumulated 13,127 deaths, 375,825 cured and 426,318 coronavirus infections since March 2020, when the first case was detected in the country.