Peru.- Government of Peru rejects Fuerza Popular’s request for an international audit on the elections

MADRID, 3 (EUROPA PRESS)

The government of Peru, on behalf of the executive, declined the request of Fuerza Popular and its presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori to carry out an international audit on the second round of the legislative elections, which was held on June 6.

Through the Ministry of Justice, the Peruvian government stressed that as a state power, “it cannot intervene in an electoral process”, reports the local newspaper “La República”.

“By virtue of the principle of neutrality that each state institution must respect and with the current electoral process, it is not legally possible to respond to the request made”, declared the Minister of Justice and Human Rights. the man, Eduardo Vega, in a statement.

Therefore, the ministry urged Fujimori and his political party to transfer their request to the National Election Jury (JNE), which is already immersed in the process of assessing and resolving the challenges and disability claims that have led Force popular.

In response, Fujimori questioned the position of the executive and called the decision a “great disappointment” because he considers that the country’s president, Francisco Sagasti, “has abdicated his great responsibility to ensure fair elections. in equality. conditions “and led Peruvians to” electoral obscurity and uncertainty “, according to ‘El Comercio’.

On his social networks, the Fuerza Popular candidate expressed that Sagasti could have transcended himself as a “fair man who played for democracy”, but regretted that he preferred to be remembered as ” a president by accident “.

Peru is waiting to meet its next president, at the end of the second round played on June 6, which left the leader of Peru Libre, Pedro Castillo, with 50.12% of the vote, before the ultraconservative option represented by Fujimori, who with 49.87% of the ballots requested the cancellation of the minutes.

Currently, these are being examined by the JNE, which has started declaring Fujimori’s complaints “unfounded”, while the Fuerza Popular candidate has launched a judicial campaign in an attempt to reverse the situation.

Election day was overseen by various national and international organizations, with observer missions from the Organization of American States (OAS) or the European Union, among others, which ruled out irregularities during the voting process. .