PES form in Penjamillo, Michoacán, resigned after the kidnapping of Gilberto Mejía, elected mayor

After nearly 76 hours of kidnapping of Gilberto Mejía Salgado, elected mayor of Penjamillo, a small town in Michoacán, the entire wage bill of the Solidarity Meeting Evening (PSE) resigned from their respective positions before taking up their duties.

During a press conference, the head of state of this political force, Eder Lopez Garcia, published the news, which aims to protect the lives of elected officials and seek the freedom of Mejía Salgado.

“This decision has two very logical explanations (…) the first is protect the life and integrity of colleagues on the payroll, of his relatives and relatives; and the second, in a human act of hope and faith, is that perhaps by this act the people who kidnapped our elected mayor, and believe in god that the mayor is still aliveSeeing that there is no longer any political interest, they can kindly release it and we can get it back with us, ”he stressed.

Likewise, he indicated that in accordance with their political thought, which is based on the defense of life, this decision has been taken, since they do not seek to obtain political power at the expense of their security.

“We prefer to lose one of the eight municipalities that the PES has won at the polls, that the PES won with the will of the citizens, and that now, unfortunately, bullets and weapons are forcing us to leave ”, declared the President of the State.

Officials who have resigned are the elected Owner Trustee, Xóchitl Kareli del Río Carranza; the alternate trustee, Jaqueline Cabrera Camarena; the first owner regidor, Jesus Froylan Arellano Duarte; the first deputy alderman, Yonatan saavedra; the second deputy adviser, Maria de la Luz Cervantes; the third deputy alderman, Mario Orozco Magaña; the third owner regidor, José Luis Villalobos Martinez; and the fourth owner Susana Lopez Aguilera.

During the conference, he also clarified that they had not taken an official position due to the delicacy of the subject, since it is not only about the disappearance of the mayor, but also recent murders, first Pedro Vargas Plascencia, a collaborator of the party, and later that of José Leyva Duarte, main campaign operator and former mayor of Penjamillo (2015-2018).

He stressed that before these events, they had not received any threats regarding the election results, but after Mejía’s kidnapping, a member of the winning list was intimidated to promote his resignation from office.

As soon as these actions developed against PES members, they took precautions, such as take refuge with them from June 10 to 29, as well as the proposal of have 24/7 security, which was not accepted because they did not want to make more noise in the media.

Gilberto Mejía Salgado was brought up by an armed commando last Tuesday. However, the day before, López García was able to talk to him and tell himconfirmed its presence at the national meeting of the PES at CDMX, which was carried out on June 30, and assured that he already saw everything “calmer” after the wave of violence suffered by members of the party.

So far the only proof we have of this “lift” is the truck in which Mejía Salgado was presumably transferred, which was located in the municipality of Villa Jiménez, with burns and bumps.

