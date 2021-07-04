Poland.- Tusk resigns to lead European People’s Party to return to Polish politics

MADRID, 4 (EUROPA PRESS)

Former President of the European Council and former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Sunday announced his intention to resign from the leadership of the European People’s Party and thus return to national politics.

“I made the decision to return to Polish politics”, explained Tusk this Sunday at a press conference in which he explained that the process of replacement at the head of the European formation, the most important of the European Parliament, will start in the coming months. , according to Bloomberg.

On Saturday, Tusk was unanimously appointed to lead the country’s main opposition party, Civic Platform. Tusk, 64, was elected after the party congress, held in the country’s capital, Warsaw. Tusk will also assume the temporary chairmanship of the party.

Tusk replaces Boris Budka, who had previously resigned to facilitate Tusk’s return. The former prime minister took revenge in his acceptance speech as a leader ready to defeat the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party of Jaroslaw Kaczinsky, his “pet peeve” in national politics.

“Evil reigns today in Poland, where the PiS fought battles against the European Union, against Germany and against the Czech Republic and alienated the country from the current US administration after making a stupid political investment in the former president (of the United States). United States) Donald Trump, ”Tusk lamented in statements collected by the PAP news agency.

Kaczynski had expressed his animosity towards Tusk and his return to national politics. “As far as I know, his position, to say the least, is not deeply rooted. And we already know that his lack of passion for hard work, as well as his emphasis on German is not to everyone’s liking. the world, ”he said in comments to the Polish Gazette.