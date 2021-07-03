Police arrest gunmen in Massachusetts

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts, United States (AP) – Massachusetts Police said on Saturday it had arrested nine suspects after a clash that lasted several hours and forced the partial closure of Interstate 95.

The number of detainees includes two he had arrested a few hours earlier, he said.

The incident caused the closure of a section of I-95 in both directions near Wakefield. Traffic was heavy due to the 4th of July weekend, Independence Day.

The route stretches from Florida to Canada along the entire Atlantic coast.

Authorities said they had reopened the southbound road, but the northbound lanes remained closed.

The incident began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars parked on the side of I-95 with their hazard lights on, authorities said at a press conference.

A dozen men in military-style gear and long guns and pistols were at the scene, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said.

The men, who refused to lay down their arms or obey authorities’ orders, said they belonged to a group “which does not recognize our laws,” police said. They fled into a forest, but two were arrested, later followed by the others.

In Massachusetts, Interstate 95 runs from the border with Rhode Island in the south to the border with New Hampshire in the north. Wakefield is north of Boston.

Residents of Wakefield and neighboring Reading have been urged to stay inside.