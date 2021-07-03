Polly Olivares died, the young woman crushed by Diego “N” after a night out on CDMX

The 26-year-old was very seriously ill after being run over by Diego with her friend Fernanda Cuadra as they celebrated her birthday on June 12 at dawn Photo: (Facebook)

This Saturday Fernanda “Polly” Olivares, one of the two young women crushed by Diego “N” after a party in Iztacalco, died, in Mexico City.

“Polly”, who was 26, was admitted to Xoco General Hospital and died early in the morning due to the severity of his injuries.

The two young women celebrated a party on the night of Saturday June 11, in which Diego Armando “N” got sassy after drinking too much while He came out fighting with them and then brutally crushed them.

“Polly” was very serious, had been induced into a coma, had life support, exposed bones and jaw, in addition to a fractured skull.

Fernanda Olivares “Polly” (left), 26, died on Saturday, while her friend Fernanda Cuadra, 31, was released a few days ago and left the hospital Photo: (Facebook Ruth Oliv)

A young woman who was at the party said they were invited by Fernanda Cuadra to celebrate her birthday.

“As he saw that nobody liked us, he left the meeting and my friend Fernanda Cuadra took the keys from him, told him ‘you are not going to leave because you are drunk and you can have an accident’, the guy got a little sick and told her he asked for the keys she didn’t give them to him and then we took him inside the house and laid him down in the living room“, said the young woman.

Soon after, he woke up and again demanded his keys from Fernanda Cuadra, who, faced with a violent and rude insistence, agreed to return them.

“They didn’t want to let him go at first for fear of crashing or something. He was harsh, bad alcohol, unbearable and had also vomited all over Fernanda Cuadra’s house“Added the witness.

Diego Armando “N” is being held in prison and the prosecutor’s office will seek the maximum sentence (Photo: Twitter @ amarilloalarcon)

Some of his colleagues tried, in vain, to prevent him from leaving the scene in his vehicle. Despite the insistence, a witness recountedDiego resisted and started to get in the car, but not before offending the other youngsters.

The following minutes were recorded by a security camera. The tape shows when the driver accelerated directly against the young women, before fleeing the scene.

“With all the betrayal and with all the intentions to do damage, he threw the car live at them. He rode them heartlessly and without hesitation he continued to advance without stopping at any time, taking my sister between the wheels “Zarina Olivares, Fernanda Olivares’ sister, described with a broken voice.

The afternoon of this Friday June 18 from 2021, Diego “H”, the young man accused by crush Fernanda and Polly in the office of the mayor of Iztacalco, he voluntarily surrendered to the authorities of the capital. This has been reported, by a declaration, the Office of the Attorney General of Mexico (FGJCDMX).

Suspected femicide drags girlfriend 4 blocks, smashes her friend in CDMX

Following the death of Fernanda “Polly” Olivares at dawn this Saturday, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) has indicated that the Public Prosecutor’s Office investigating the crime of femicide will request the reclassification of the crime of femicide. , in degree of attempt, for femicide, and will ask for the highest penalty to obtain justice for the young woman.

In a statement, the FGJCDMX regretted the death of young María Fernanda Olivares Gómez, which occurred this morning, and said they joined “in the pain that grips her family, friends and friends”.

“The staff of the General Directorate of Attention to Victims of the General Coordination for the Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims continues to provide legal, psychological and socio-economic support for their families. The FGJCDMX reiterates that one of its priorities is to serve victims with a gender perspective, a differentiated and specialized approach, as well as to ensure a new way of investigating crimes, with a particular emphasis on justice towards the victims. women, youth and girls in this city, ”They stressed.

